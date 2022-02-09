Former Virginia star Ronde Barber awaits Thursday's Hall of Fame announcement

Ronde Barber did not start as a sophomore on the Cave Spring High School football team.

He was redshirted as a freshman on the Virginia football team.

He played in only one game in his rookie season in the NFL.

But he developed into a player who could be welcomed Thursday into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I've always had to work for it," Barber, 46, said Tuesday in a phone interview. "I remember when I won [the Group AAA] state [title] as a sophomore in high school as a hurdler. I remember thinking, 'How did I get there?’ and the reality is I'd been working for it for a lot longer than some other people that I ran against. … I started hurdling in the sixth grade or something, so that work paid off when I got into 10th grade.

"It's been the same story my entire journey."

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is one of 15 modern-era finalists for this year's class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The new class will be announced Thursday night in Los Angeles as part of the annual "NFL Honors" awards ceremony, which will air on the NFL Network.

This is the second straight year that Barber, who was a member of the NFL's all-decade team for the 2000s, has been a finalist for the hall of fame.

"One day I'll definitely be there," Barber said. "You're a finalist for a couple years in a row, … it shows that the candidacy has merit. But when you start measuring yourself against only [354] … guys in Canton, you realize how exclusive a club it is, so to be in that conversation, it's … humbling. One day I'm pretty sure I'm going to be there. I hope it's sooner rather than later."

The 15 modern-era finalists were announced in December. A maximum of five modern-day players can be elected for enshrinement. Three others — Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch — also are candidates.

Barber already knows whether or not he made the cut for this year's class. All the finalists received a phone call earlier this week letting them know if they had been elected or not so the members of the new class could arrange to be in Los Angeles for Thursday night's ceremony.

"They won't allow us to leak the details," Barber said.

If he does not end up donning a gold jacket in Canton later this year, he won't be fretting.

"I know what kind of career I had. And people that know football understand the career that I had," Barber said. "Being validated with a gold jacket, I think the validation's already there. That's just the ultimate respect from everybody else if you do finally end up there. One day I'll be there."

Barber played in the NFL from 1997 through 2012, spending his entire 16-year pro career with Tampa Bay. He was a three-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowl pick. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and at least 25 sacks. He also had 1,428 tackles.

"The stats tell a little bit of the story, but what stands out to me is the manner in which I played — that's doing very unique things, playing with a certain intensity that wasn't really matched," he said. "People that know my game will say that about me. And then, obviously the longevity — not having ever missed a game [because of an injury] in the 15 years that I was dressing [for games]."

He started 215 consecutive regular-season games and is the only NFL player who has ever made at least 200 straight starts at cornerback.

"There's a lot of pride that goes into that [streak]," he said. "Playing through broken bones, pulled muscles, all those things — I did it all. But the reality is I didn't want anyone else to do my job. I thought I was always the best at doing my specific job as anybody in the league, certainly on my own team. So I always figured even at 80%, my knowledge of the game and the manner in which I approached it was going to be better than anyone else who hadn't done it.

"[But] I was definitely aware that somebody else could come in and do my job if I wasn't doing it. So that was a strong motivator."

Barber is most proud of "the availability to be able to consistently make plays" throughout his career.

"If you asked any Bucs fan or coach or players that I played with, that would be what they would point out — always finding ways to make some sort of play that would change the game," he said. "I'm kind of proud of that reputation."

Barber was drafted out of UVa in the third round in 1997. He played in a Tampa Bay-record 241 games, starting a franchise-record 232.

"Early in my [NFL] career, I went about trying to find a way to perfect my craft, … so that was always a motivator to me, finding one way or multiple ways, really, to get better every day, every week, so when I'd go out to practice I was always there with a purpose," he said. "That kind of mentality never left me."

The former cornerback and safety recorded a Tampa-Bay-record 47 regular-season interceptions. His 14 defensive touchdowns is also a franchise record.

"A lot of my friends joke with me and tell me [the interceptions] looked like they were so easy, and I was like, 'Well, when you're prepared for the plays that are going to come and you can take some calculated risk, you end up with a lot of interceptions. Obviously, physical gifts allow you to get in position to take the ball away, but it's the mental preparation that set me apart.

"After three or four years in the league, you start to perfect things and understand what teams are trying to do to you."

Barber had 28 sacks in his career.

"We played a lot of five-defensive-back sets, and our defensive coordinator [Monte Kiffin] envisioned that position just like a regular linebacker position, so it was really during my time when that nickel [back] started blitzing all the time," he said. "We had all these designed blitzes to get me to the quarterback. I think prior to us, not a lot of teams played defense the way we did — didn't blitz the corner."

Barber helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl after the 2002 season.

"Winning that football game, that's obviously the top of the heap [of his career] because it's really the only reason you play, is to try to win championships," he said. "At some point, you play long enough, you have enough fame, you've made enough money, but the things that define you are wins and winning that game."

Barber, who used to be an NFL game analyst for Fox, lives in suburban Tampa and serves as a local TV analyst for Tampa Bay preseason games.

He is the general chairman of the Valspar Championship, which is the PGA tournament held annually in suburban Tampa.

"That's taking up all my time," he said. "It's been a lot of work, chasing sponsors, chasing ticket sales. … We do a lot for local charities through this tournament, but we also put on a pretty damn good event."

Barber is the twin brother of former Cave Spring, UVa and New York Giants running back Tiki Barber, who co-hosts a weekday radio show that recently moved from CBS Sports Radio (and CBS Sports Network) to WFAN in New York.

The Barber twins have been doing a weekly podcast this season, "Betting with the Barbers," in association with SuperBook Sports. The Super Bowl edition will debut Saturday on YouTube and Twitter.

"It's 30-45 minutes, depending on how long Tiki talks. … He never stops talking," Barber said with a laugh.