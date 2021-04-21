Former Virginia star Mamadi Diakite signs multi-year contract with Milwaukee Bucks

Former Virginia men’s basketball standout Mamadi Diakite has signed a multi-year standard NBA contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Wednesday. Diakite had been on a two-way contract, splitting time between the NBA and G League.
After a standout season in the G League bubble, the rookie was called up by the Bucks on March 3. Diakite has played in 11 games since joining Milwaukee, averaging 8.6 minutes per game. He’s scored 2.5 points and added 2.3 rebounds per game at the NBA level.
While his NBA minutes have been limited, Diakite has performed well when given chances. He’s played more than 20 minutes in two NBA games this season, averaging nine points, six rebounds and a blocked shot in those games.
During his G League season — Diakite played for the Lakeland Magic — he averaged 18.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He added 2.1 blocks per contest across 27.7 minutes. His outstanding performance earned him spots on the All-NBA G League first team and the NBA G League All-Defensive Team.
Diakite joined the professional ranks after a successful collegiate career. Diakite joined the UVa men's basketball program in 2015-16. He redshirted that season, then took on bigger roles in each of his next four seasons in Charlottesville.
Diakite played in 38 games for UVa’s national championship team in 2018-19, starting 22 times. He shined in the NCAA Tournament and etched his name in UVa history by hitting a game-tying buzzer beater against Purdue in the team’s dramatic Elite Eight win.
The following year, Diakite became a full-time starter and earned All-ACC second team honors. He averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his final collegiate season.
By signing a standard contract, Diakite is now able to spend all his time with the Bucks. In non-COVID seasons, two-way players had been limited to no more than 45 days with their NBA team during a season. That restriction was loosened this season, with players able to spend up to 50 games with an NBA squad.
Diakite no longer has to worry about those rules. He’s a regular member of the Bucks, who are the third-place team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The top four teams in the Eastern Conference all have a former UVa player on the team.
Mike Scott plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, Joe Harris is a key piece for the Brooklyn Nets, Diakite joined the Bucks and De’Andre Hunter is a member of the Atlanta Hawks.