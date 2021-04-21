Former Virginia star Mamadi Diakite signs multi-year contract with Milwaukee Bucks

Former Virginia men’s basketball standout Mamadi Diakite has signed a multi-year standard NBA contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Wednesday. Diakite had been on a two-way contract, splitting time between the NBA and G League.

After a standout season in the G League bubble, the rookie was called up by the Bucks on March 3. Diakite has played in 11 games since joining Milwaukee, averaging 8.6 minutes per game. He’s scored 2.5 points and added 2.3 rebounds per game at the NBA level.

While his NBA minutes have been limited, Diakite has performed well when given chances. He’s played more than 20 minutes in two NBA games this season, averaging nine points, six rebounds and a blocked shot in those games.

During his G League season — Diakite played for the Lakeland Magic — he averaged 18.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He added 2.1 blocks per contest across 27.7 minutes. His outstanding performance earned him spots on the All-NBA G League first team and the NBA G League All-Defensive Team.

Diakite joined the professional ranks after a successful collegiate career. Diakite joined the UVa men's basketball program in 2015-16. He redshirted that season, then took on bigger roles in each of his next four seasons in Charlottesville.