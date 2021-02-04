Former Virginia star Juan Thornhill savors second chance at Super Bowl

The journey to Sunday featured plenty of obstacles. Overcoming the emotional pain of missing the Super Bowl was one thing, but rehabbing from a torn ACL was another challenge.

Rehabbing during a pandemic only added to the difficulty of returning.

Thornhill spent time working out in the team facility, but he also performed workouts at home due to COVID-19 restrictions. He worked on healing his knee with the guidance of his team’s training staff, but not always with them nearby.

“I just had to stay committed throughout the whole process because there are days you’re not going to want to do it,” Thornhill said. “You might have a lot of pain in your knee. You’re not gonna want to do anything, but the thing is you have to be consistent.”

The former Virginia safety and overlooked high school recruit credits his commitment to daily rehab work for his quick return to action. He estimates it only took about seven months for him to return to the football field.