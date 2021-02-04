Former Virginia star Juan Thornhill returns to Super Bowl after ACL injury kept him out of 2020 game

Juan Thornhill walked down to the first row of Hard Rock Stadium for a close view of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates taking the field for the Super Bowl last February. The NFL rookie, sidelined for the postseason with a torn ACL, was handling his emotions well — or so he thought.
Once his teammates ran out of the locker room for the biggest game of the season, he shut down.
“I literally just went back to my seat and didn’t talk the rest of the game,” said Thornhill, a UVa standout from 2015-18. “I was just really in my feelings, just really wishing I was out there with my teammates.”
Sunday, a healthy Thornhill receives the chance to play in the NFL’s biggest game.
The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night in Super Bowl LV. Thornhill, who worked his way back from the ACL injury over the offseason, is expected to play an important role in the defensive backfield for the Chiefs.
A year after experiencing professional heartbreak, Thornhill will take the field in a Super Bowl in just his second NFL season. He’s UVa’s lone program representative in this year’s Super Bowl.
“This whole offseason in my mind, I was just thinking that we were going to get back to the Super Bowl,” Thornhill said. “There was no other option.”
The journey to Sunday featured plenty of obstacles. Overcoming the emotional pain of missing the Super Bowl was one thing, but rehabbing from a torn ACL was another challenge.
Rehabbing during a pandemic only added to the difficulty of returning.
Thornhill spent time working out in the team facility, but he also performed workouts at home due to COVID-19 restrictions. He worked on healing his knee with the guidance of his team’s training staff, but not always with them nearby.
“I just had to stay committed throughout the whole process because there are days you’re not going to want to do it,” Thornhill said. “You might have a lot of pain in your knee. You’re not gonna want to do anything, but the thing is you have to be consistent.”
The former Virginia safety and overlooked high school recruit credits his commitment to daily rehab work for his quick return to action. He estimates it only took about seven months for him to return to the football field.
Since retaking the field, Thornhill slowly returned to his previous form. He spent early portions of the regular season regaining confidence in his knee and playing through pain. As the season progressed — and the Chiefs monitored his snap count in the middle of the year — the pain faded and his mindset shifted to become more aggressive.
He’s played some of his best football in the postseason; recording a season-high four passes defended in the AFC Championship Game victory over the Buffalo Bills.
“He was coming off a really, really, really big injury that really affects defensive backs and reacting and different things like that,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who suffered two torn ACL injuries earlier in his career, said the week after beating the Bills. “I think the more games he’s played in, the more plays he’s made his confidence is just continuing to grow. I thought last week was probably one of his best games just from him reading and reacting and bursting to the ball.”
In Charlottesville, Thornhill’s former coach Nick Howell felt similarly to Mathieu. UVa’s defensive coordinator and secondary coach saw a motivated and aggressive player when watching on TV in recent weeks.
“I watched that first playoff game, and you could tell he was grateful for the opportunity to be out there,” Howell said. “He was taking advantage of the missed opportunities from a year ago. Played so hard, made a bunch of plays and was playing with passion, so it was fun to watch.”
The aggression comes as no surprise to Howell, who saw Thornhill develop into an All-ACC safety by the time he left UVa. He led the Cavaliers in tackles (98) and interceptions (6) as a senior.
Perhaps most impressive was Thornhill’s durability. He missed just one game over his final three seasons at UVa, not playing against Pitt in 2017 due to injury.
The ACL injury led to the first missed games of Thornhill’s professional career. He missed last year’s postseason, but he’s yet to miss an NFL regular season game through two seasons.
Thornhill’s Super Bowl appearance makes it 21 out of the last 22 Super Bowls that the Cavaliers have had at least one former player on the roster of a Super Bowl participant. UVa’s coaches are glad to see the former All-ACC safety bouncing back after his injury.
“It’s just gratifying to watch guys be successful and have fun and do what they love,” Howell said. “You’re just pulling for him. He’s part of our family, the UVa football family.”
A season ago UVa fans and coaches saw one of their favorite NFL players suffer a devastating injury to end a promising rookie season.
This Sunday they’ll see Thornhill achieve a lifelong goal.
“This is like your childhood dream to go out there and play in one of the biggest games ever,” Thornhill said. “I’m really excited.”