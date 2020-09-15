Former Virginia star Joe Reed showcases kickoff return talent in NFL debut

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Reed stepped onto the field Sunday for the first time in his NFL career and quickly showed what Virginia fans have seen for years: he’s a gifted kickoff returner.

The rookie from UVa didn’t have a chance to compete in a preseason contest this year due to COVID-19, meaning his first game action in an NFL uniform came in a regular-season game. Reed and the Los Angeles Chargers opened the season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, and while the speedster from Virginia didn’t have much of a preseason to prepare for Week 1, he showed why the Chargers drafted him.

After one week of NFL games, Reed holds the longest kick return in the NFL. He returned a kickoff 46 yards, setting up the Chargers’ only touchdown in a 16-13 win.

“I’m just happy I had the opportunity,” Reed said. “I had a couple touchbacks; they had a couple of squibs. I told myself if I had the opportunity to take one out of the end zone, I was just gonna do my best to make an impact.”

He certainly made an impact, bobbing and weaving his way through defenders on the left side of the field. Reed did an excellent job seeing blocks and patiently hitting holes to turn a good return into a great return.