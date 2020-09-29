Former Virginia star Jocelyn Willoughby reflects on rookie WNBA season

“It’s an ongoing process,” Willoughby said of using her voice to address social issues. “I think I’ve definitely learned a lot just being around my teammates. Some of them are more outspoken or use their platforms a little bit better than I do at this moment, and they’re veterans. Looking up to them and picking their brains a little bit and learning, I definitely think I got more comfortable with my voice.”

Teammates encouraged Willoughby to use her voice, saying people listen to her when she speaks. As Willoughby said, it’s an ongoing process to determine when and how to use her voice to help create positive change in communities.

She called it “inspiring and empowering” to be a part of the WNBA during the summer as the league took a stand against racial injustice and police brutality. Following the police shooting of Wisconsin man Jacob Blake, several WNBA games were postponed.

For years, the league has been at the forefront of speaking out about social issues.

That didn’t change this summer.

Players like Willoughby used their voices to protest change while still competing in a bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic.