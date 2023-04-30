The speed at which former University of Virginia star Emma Navarro defeated her opponents all week made you wonder if she had somewhere else to be.

As it turned out, she did.

Directly after her match on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, Navarro was getting ready to board a flight to France to continue her preparation for the French Open.

On Sunday afternoon, Navarro defeated fellow American Ashlyn Krueger, 6-1, 6-1 in a match that lasted just 57 minutes to win the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open. It was a dominating performance that came on the heels of a 6-0, 6-1 win over Grace Min that lasted all of 45 minutes.

Yes, you could say Navarro — who had won her hometown event in Charleston, S.C. last week — is playing some pretty good tennis. With the victory in the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event, the 101st-ranked Navarro figures to crack the top 100.

“Being able to string good matches together gives you a lot of confidence,” Navarro said. “I know the work I’ve been putting in the last year or so, and I also get confidence from that.”

Navarro won 76% of the points off her first serve and converted on five of nine break-point chances.

“I think I served well today — the best I did all week,” Navarro said. “That definitely helped me out a lot. I’ve just been feeling comfortable here on the clay and enjoying myself on the court. I think she made some errors that maybe she doesn’t ordinarily make, but I was happy with how I was able to change the rhythm and be aggressive and play the game I wanted to play.”

After the match, Navarro received hugs from her younger sister, Meggie, a freshman at UVa, as well as from Cavaliers head coach Sara O’Leary and other members of the team. Navarro, who won the 2021 NCAA singles title, said she will always be a Hoo.

“When I’m out on the court, to myself, I still say, ‘Let’s go Hoos!’ in tight moments,” Navarro said, smiling. “It definitely fires me up. I miss the team atmosphere, so saying that to myself brings me back a little bit and definitely gets me fired up. It was definitely special to have them out here.”