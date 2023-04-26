Less than two years ago, Emma Navarro was winning an NCAA singles championship as a member of the University of Virginia women’s tennis team. On Wednesday, she was back in Charlottesville as a pro — and looking quite good.

Navarro needed just 53 minutes to defeat 18-year-old Washington D.C. native Robin Montgomery, 6-0, 6-0, in a first-round match of the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open.

The third-seeded Navarro said it felt great to be back in the city where she won so many matches as a college player.

“I love it here, and I’ve missed it for sure,” Navarro said. “I think I played well today and was happy with my performance.”

Navarro, who entered the tournament ranked No. 101 in the world, defeated last year’s NCAA champion, Peyton Stearns, in her hometown of Charleston, S.C. last week. It was her third final on the ITF World Tennis Tour this year, and her second victory.

“It feels like forever since I was playing at school here because I’ve had so many experiences and have been able to travel and play in a bunch of different tournaments, and have learned a lot along the way,” Navarro said. “I’m happy with my journey on the pro tour so far, and I’m excited for more.”

On Tuesday, Navarro teamed with her younger sister, Meggie — a freshman at UVa — in the doubles portion of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit clay-court event. While they lost in a third-set tiebreaker, Navarro said it was a great experience.

“That was the most fun I’ve had on a tennis court in a long time,” Navarro said. “There’s nothing like playing with my sister.”

In other action from Wednesday, top seed Diana Shnaider, who plays for N.C. State, downed Whitney Osuigwe. After the match, Shnaider, who is ranked No. 88, said she will “probably” turn professional at the conclusion of her college season.

Admission is free on Thursday. Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s matches can be purchased at the door or on the Boar’s Head website. The event benefits The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.

For all of the results and the daily schedule, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page or follow on Twitter (@Cville_USTA).