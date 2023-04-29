If you went to get something to drink or eat for the second semifinal of Saturday’s Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open, there’s a good chance that when you returned, the match was over.

Former University of Virginia star Emma Navarro had the fastest victory of the tournament, defeating Grace Min, 6-0, 6-1, in just 45 minutes.

Navarro advanced to Sunday’s championship against fellow American Ashlyn Krueger.

As you would expect, the third-seeded Navarro, who won the NCAA singles championship as a Cavalier in 2021 and is now ranked No. 101 in the world, had a nice cheering section.

“I’ve been loving playing in Charlottesville — it was my home for a short period of time, and so it’s been really fun to be back and play in front of a lot of familiar faces,” Navarro said. “It’s definitely helping me play well.”

In the first semifinal of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event, the sixth-seeded Krueger defeated Caroline Dolehide, 6-4, 7-5. The 18-year-old Krueger, who has made it into the main draw of the U.S. Open in each of the last two years and is now ranked 124th in the world, served much better than she did in her quarterfinal victory the day before, winning 82% of her first serves.

“She serves really big, so I just had to make a lot of returns and stay in the points,” Krueger said. “She played really well; it was a really good match.”

Navarro and Krueger have practiced against one another but have never played a match.

“She’s a really good player, and I’m looking forward to a good match,” Navarro said. “I like to change the rhythm a lot and bring a lot of variety to the court. Hopefully I can do that.”

In the doubles final, Sophie Chang and Yuan defeated Fanni Stollar and Nao Hibino, 6-3, 6-3. It was the third time Chang has won the Boar’s Head doubles event.

“I almost went to school [at UVa]; I committed here,” Chang said. “I love this city. I love this town. I love the people. Boar’s Head Sports and the campus makes me feel like I get a little bit of what I didn’t get in not going to school here.

“It’s just such a wonderful place to be and I’m so honored to be part of another tournament and to win another title here.”

Sunday’s singles final begins at 1 p.m. In the event of rain, the matches will be moved to the Boar’s Head’s indoor courts.

Tickets for the match can be purchased at the door or on the Boar’s Head website. The event benefits The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.

For all the latest tournament news, video interviews and more, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page.