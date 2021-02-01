Former Virginia star Daryl Dike joining English soccer club Barnsley on loan

The opportunities keep coming for former Virginia men’s soccer star Daryl Dike.

After making his U.S. Men’s National Team debut on Sunday night, it was announced Monday that Dike would join Barnsley F.C. on a short-term loan with a conditional right of recall. Barnsley plays in the EFL Championship, which is the second-highest division of soccer in England.

Dike joins Barnsley on a loan from Orlando City SC, where he’s taken on an important role for the MLS team following his selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

“Orlando has helped me so much in my career in such a short time, and working together to provide this opportunity for me is just another example of that,” Dike said in a statement. “I’m very grateful to have a deal that will be beneficial to both myself and the club. I’m excited to continue my development and keep up my fitness while with Barnsley and look forward to bringing what I learn back to Orlando to continue our success here in MLS.”

Orlando’s executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi echoed Dike’s thoughts. The team hopes the experience will help develop their young star.