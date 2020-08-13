Former Virginia star Clint Sintim fulfills dream of coaching at his alma mater

After Clint Sintim’s professional playing career came to a close, the former Virginia linebacker pursued a career in coaching. He always hoped that journey would bring him back to Charlottesville.

“Since I retired and I got into coaching, the goal was always to come back here to Virginia and be on the staff in some capacity and make a contribution,” Sintim told the media Wednesday.

Sintim’s coaching career began as an outside linebackers and special teams coach for West Alabama, a Division II program, in 2014. Most recently, he served under Danny Rocco at Richmond and Delaware. He primarily coached outside linebackers during that stretch.

In February, during the college football offseason, Sintim’s dreams took a step closer to becoming a reality. Then-UVa defensive line coach Vic So’oto accepted the same position at USC, leaving an opening on Bronco Mendenhall's staff.

Mendenhall interviewed Sintim, then offered him a job on his coaching staff. Now the former UVa standout is back in Charlottesville, coaching the Cavaliers’ defensive line.

Clearly, both parties are excited about Sintim’s addition to the staff.