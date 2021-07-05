Former Virginia star Chris Taylor to make first career MLB All-Star Game appearance

Chris Taylor’s versatility often goes overlooked.

This season, stellar play from the utility man handed him a well-earned recognition: a spot on his first MLB All-Star team.

“It’s a dream come true,” Taylor told MLB.com. “When you’re a little kid playing in the backyard, you always dream of being a big league All-Star and you watch that All-Star Game every year and you hope to be there someday.”

The former Virginia standout will represent the Los Angeles Dodgers as a National League All-Star. He was selected as a reserve and becomes the third UVa player to make an MLB All-Star Game, joining Sean Doolittle and Ryan Zimmerman, who have both appeared in two All-Star Games in their careers.

Taylor played for UVa from 2010-12 and is a member of the UVa baseball Hall of Fame. His talents have translated well to the MLB level, where he’s carved out a role for himself on one of the best teams in baseball.

As of Monday morning, Taylor had started 79 games for the Dodgers this season. He’s hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI. He’s also stolen seven bases and scored 59 runs.