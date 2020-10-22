Former Virginia star Chris Taylor continues strong World Series performance with Game 2 home run

“I felt like I had a good game plan,” Snell said. “Obviously not gonna share to much because I’m probably gonna have to face them again, but I would just say I had a solid game plan.”

Taylor, who benefited from a controversial ball call on a pitch low in the zone that helped him work the count to 2-1, took advantage of a rare mistake on a Snell breaking ball and hit the ball the opposite way for a home run over the right field fence.

“He left a curveball up, and I saw it pop and put a good swing on it,” Taylor said after the game.

The former Virginia standout also credited Kiké Hernández with drawing a walk prior to his two-out home run. Plate discipline helped put Hernández aboard, which kept the inning alive and allowed Taylor to put the Dodgers on the board with a pair of runs.

“I thought Kiké did a really good job of making him throw strikes, getting him in the zone,” Taylor said. “He had a great at-bat, worked the count and was able to get that walk.”

Tampa Bay’s win evens the series at 1-1 with Game 3 coming Friday night.