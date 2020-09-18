Former Virginia star Brandon Waddell looks to build off MLB debut

“No matter what field it is in the world, if you have a job where you get to what you love to do every day, it’s something you can’t really take for granted,” Waddell said.

Appearing in an MLB game brings with it plenty of pressure. Waddell spent a few days with the team before appearing in a game, which he said helped him acclimate to the top level of professional baseball, but he had to wait toward the end of the Aug. 14 contest to take the field. The Pirates called his number in the seventh inning.

“That phone rings, your heart gets beating a little bit faster, you start mentally getting going,” Waddell said of the call to the bullpen. “That first one you gotta take some breaths.”

Nerves took over after Waddell realized he’d take the field. He tried to slow down to breathe and remain in the moment, but the stage, even without a packed stadium due to COVID-19, makes even the best athletes anxious.

“I felt it, especially on the jog in from the pen, but when I got to the mound I kind of took a moment and looked around and took some breaths and tried be like, ‘Alright, here we go, let’s focus, it’s time to get the job done,’” Waddell said.

After he found the strike zone, Waddell settled in.