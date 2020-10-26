Former Virginia standout Joe Reed savors first career NFL touchdown

That changed Sunday, when the Chargers not only put Reed in as a kickoff returner, but also gave him the chance to play in a season-high 9% of the team’s offensive snaps.

“We wanted to get him back in there as a returner because I do believe he’s gonna return a kick or two [for a touchdown] this year before it’s all said and done,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. “Just wanted to get him back going because he’s so versatile.”

Lynn loves Reed’s returning ability, and he also wants the rookie to earn more reps on offense.

Chargers starting running back Austin Ekeler is on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, and he’s likely multiple weeks away from returning. The team’s other running backs struggled to produce on the ground in Week 7, with Herbert being the team’s best running threat.

Lynn knows Reed’s versatility makes him an option at running back, should the current players suffer an injury.

“We use him as a wide receiver,” Lynn said. “We use him as a running back, and with the lack of depth we have at running back right now, you never know, a couple guys go down Joe may have to go play running back. He does so many different things I thought it was important to try to get him back up.”