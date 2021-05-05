Former Virginia receiver Terrell Jana selected by Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL Draft

Now Jana heads to a Saskatchewan team that sees him as a strong addition to its receiving corps.

"We liked our receivers before we went into the draft and now we just added to that," Saskatchewan general manager Jeremy O'Day said. "...We feel like we have five or six very good receivers there in a long lineup of good receivers. Terrell will only add to that."

O'Day said he sees Jana as a potential slot receiver in the Roughriders' offense.

"He is different from the receivers that we do have. We feel like he has the potential to be a slot receiver," O'Day said. "He had a lot of slot play at Virginia [and was] super productive, almost 800 yards in the ACC. He just has a knack for beating zones, has good hands. We are excited to get him."

With Jana's selection, Virginia has now had a player taken in the CFL Draft in each of the past three seasons. Former UVa receiver Dejon Brissett was taken with the second overall pick by the Toronto Argonauts last year, while long snapper Joe Spaziani was selected in the sixth round by Toronto in the 2019 CFL Draft.

The CFL cancelled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the league is tentatively planning to begin a 14-game season on Aug. 5.

