Former Virginia receiver Terrell Jana selected by Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL Draft

Former Virginia receiver Terrell Jana was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the second round of the Canadian Football League Draft on Tuesday night.
Jana, a native of Vancouver, B.C., was the chosen with the 17th overall pick in the draft. He was the first wide receiver taken. Jana returns to Canada after a successful college career with the Cavaliers. Jana departs UVa ranked No. 12 all-time on the school's career receptions list with 123 and No. 17 all-time in career receiving yards with 1,481.
Jana had a breakout junior season for the Cavaliers, finishing with 74 catches for 886 yards and three touchdowns. During the 2019 season, Jana was one of five FBS receivers with 100-plus targets, a 70 percent catch rate and 10-plus yards per target.
He had one of his best performances of the 2019 season on the biggest stage in the Orange Bowl against Florida. Jana caught seven passes against the Gators, finishing with 126 yards and a touchdown.
During his senior season at Virginia, Jana was named one of the Cavaliers' four team captains. He caught at least one pass in every game, finishing with 36 receptions for 423 yards and one touchdown during UVa's 10-game season.
Prior to coming to Virginia, Jana was a standout receiver at Woodberry Forest. In his two seasons at the Central Virginia private school, Jana racked up more than 2,300 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns. He finished his senior season at Woodberry with 64 catches for 1,308 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Now Jana heads to a Saskatchewan team that sees him as a strong addition to its receiving corps.
"We liked our receivers before we went into the draft and now we just added to that," Saskatchewan general manager Jeremy O'Day said. "...We feel like we have five or six very good receivers there in a long lineup of good receivers. Terrell will only add to that."
O'Day said he sees Jana as a potential slot receiver in the Roughriders' offense.
"He is different from the receivers that we do have. We feel like he has the potential to be a slot receiver," O'Day said. "He had a lot of slot play at Virginia [and was] super productive, almost 800 yards in the ACC. He just has a knack for beating zones, has good hands. We are excited to get him."
With Jana's selection, Virginia has now had a player taken in the CFL Draft in each of the past three seasons. Former UVa receiver Dejon Brissett was taken with the second overall pick by the Toronto Argonauts last year, while long snapper Joe Spaziani was selected in the sixth round by Toronto in the 2019 CFL Draft.
The CFL cancelled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the league is tentatively planning to begin a 14-game season on Aug. 5.