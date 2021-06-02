Former Virginia receiver Herman Moore on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Virginia wide receiver Herman Moore is on the 2022 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday morning.
Moore is one of 78 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision on this year's ballot. The announcement of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made early next year. The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022.
"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, considering more than 5.47 million people have played college football and only 1,038 players have been inducted," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release. "The Hall's requirement of being a first team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game."
Moore certainly fits that criteria.
The Danville native was a two-time All-American at Virginia and finished his college career as UVa's all-time leader in receiving yards (2,504) and touchdown catches (27). Moore also holds the NCAA record for highest average gain per reception (22.0).
Moore's best season at Virginia came in 1990, when he helped the Cavaliers reach the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll for three weeks and earn a berth in the Sugar Bowl. During that season, Moore hauled in 54 catches for an ACC-record 1,190 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a consensus first team All-American and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1990.
After his time at Virginia, Moore went on to a successful NFL career with the Detroit Lions. During 11 seasons in Detroit, Moore was a four-time Pro Bowler and two 100-catch seasons. He finished his NFL career with 670 catches, 9,174 yards and 62 touchdowns.
Moore, who is a member of both the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, is part of a 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot filled the notable former college greats, including Andrew Luck, Marshawn Lynch, Tony Gonzalez, Peter Warrick and Reggie Bush.
If he is chosen for induction, Moore would join his former UVa coach George Welsh in the College Football Hall of Fame as well as former Cavaliers Bill Dudley, Jim Dombrowski, Joe Palumbo, Anthony Poindexter and Tom Scott.