The platform Devin Darrington has now is enabling him to showcase his speed and value on the football field.

He’s making long runs a habit during his stay this spring with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL.

“There’s nothing like it. Nothing in the world like it,” the former Virginia running back said by phone Thursday.

“You hear everybody screaming, the crowd and you’re just thinking about scoring in the end zone,” he said, “and it gives you an adrenaline rush. And it’s an addicting feeling, so when you score, you want that again. There’s no feeling like it. I can’t describe it.”

His 55-yard run, in which he made one cut and escaped into the secondary, with about six minutes to go during the fourth quarter of Orlando’s contest at San Antonio this past Saturday was Darrington’s third run of 30 yards or more in the six XFL games he’s played in.

He also logged a 43-yard dash for a touchdown against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 25. Ten of his 61 carries have gone for 10 yards or greater.

Darrington is Orlando’s leading rusher with 294 yards to go along with four touchdowns on the ground.

“It’s tremendous for our offense,” Guardians coach Terrell Buckley said about Darrington’s big-play ability. “You can have a toss play on a first-and-10 from the 20 and you have a guy that can go 80 yards, that’s tremendous. It strikes fear in the defense and that’s one of the things we really, really love about him. He strikes fear in the opponent, because at any moment he can take it to the house.”

And Darrington displayed that knack early in his college playing days at Harvard, where he was an All-Ivy League selection with the Crimson as a junior in 2019.

COVID-19 forced the Ivy League to cancel what would’ve been his senior season, though, so he didn’t play at all in 2020 and then opted to transfer to UVa to complete his college career. With the Hoos and their pass-happy offense he wasn’t featured like he was at Harvard either, and it wasn’t until late October of the 2021 campaign that his 49-yard sprint past the goal line at BYU displayed exactly the threat he can be for an offense.

“It was a definitely a roller-coaster,” Darrington said of the highs and lows he experienced in college, before noting he made the most of the touches he did get with the Cavaliers. Darrington averaged 7.4 yards per rush while with the Hoos.

But the lesson he learned between his junior year with Harvard and lone campaign at UVa, he said, helped him stay ready for when the XFL opportunity came to be. After the NFL Draft a year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs brought him in for rookie minicamp, but once that ended, all Darrington could do was wait.

He said other NFL teams showed interest, but there was nothing concrete until Guardians offensive coordinator Robert Ford reached out to Darrington. The two had met when Darrington was training for his pro day.

“It sounded very intriguing to me,” Darrington said, and the idea of parlaying a strong showing in the XFL into another NFL chance was even more appealing. Of course, by the time the XFL season started in mid-February, it marked nine months since he had the brief stint with Kansas City — quite a while to be on the sideline, but not nearly as long as the layoff between his last two college seasons.

“Luckily, through my parents and how I was raised and because of all the coaches that I’ve had,” Darrington said, “I have a pretty good work ethic so I was able to manage that.”

He said he is self-disciplined and made sure whenever a pro team called, he’d be in excellent physical condition.

“He handled it admirably,” Buckley said. “And he understands now that — no matter what, to keep your dream alive — you have to stay in unbelievable shape and you have to have a strong mind, because anything could happen at any time and I think he’s grown in that aspect.”

Buckley said because Darrington is coming to the end of his first full season as a professional, he’s learned the differences from the college game and how to practice at a high level as a pro should each day.

Buckley, a former first-round NFL Draft pick out of Florida State as a cornerback, played for more than a decade in the league and tallied 50 interceptions before beginning his coaching career that saw stops with various college programs ahead of landing the Guardians’ job this year.

“You’ve got guys who are stronger, faster and smarter and understand the assignment quicker,” Darrington said. “So, you can’t be a slow thinker the more you advance in the game. So, [the XFL] is exactly like I thought it was — guys with a lot of talent, smart guys, fast and physical. But as you progress, you also progress yourself. So, I love challenges, love competing and no matter what level I’m at, I love competing and I think it’ll make me better.”

Orlando closes its season this Saturday on the road against the St. Louis BattleHawks at The Dome at America’s Center, a venue Darrington said he’s looking forward to playing in. Darrington lives in St. Louis during the offseason and said he understands how the BattleHawks have built a fan base.

Another long run for the 5-foot-8, 215-pounder or a second straight game with 100-plus yards rushing could help him catch the eyes of NFL folks, too.

“I didn’t really get a full shot last go-around,” Darrington said, “so I’m hoping someone sees the film, sees something special in me because I’ve got a lot to prove and a lot to give. I’m thankful I’m still playing the game, but I’ve got a lot to give.”

Buckley said Darrington has a great attitude and work ethic, and is the type of player anyone would want.

“He has the physical tools and mental capacity,” Buckley said, “and he’s a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. And when you have those qualities, you have a chance.”