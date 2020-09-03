Former Virginia QB Bryce Perkins in line for practice squad spot with Rams

“Bryce has done a nice job,” McVay said. “He’s earned the right to be able to get a couple more reps and for us to evaluate him.”

Goff, who recently signed a four-year contract extension worth more than $130 million, is a lock to be named the Week 1 starter. Behind Goff, McVay likes Wolford.

The third-year professional quarterback out of Wake Forest spent last season on the Rams’ practice squad, so he has more experience in McVay’s system than Perkins. Wolford also possesses decent mobility, with McVay even comparing him to Doug Flutie, according to an article from ESPN’s Thiry.

While Perkins doesn’t have the inside track to making the 53-man roster, COVID-19 raises his chances of joining the squad at some point this season. Positive tests could put players on the sideline for weeks at a time, which could lead to Perkins being called up from the practice squad.

Even if Perkins doesn’t land on the 53-man roster Saturday, it’s not out of the question that UVa’s former star quarterback lands on the roster at some point in 2020. At the very least, the Rams liked him the most of their 2020 undrafted quarterback signings. That was made clear after they released Love.

No preseason games likely prevents Perkins from making a run at the backup quarterback job, but Perkins’ mobility should be enough to keep him on the Rams’ team in some capacity, even if it’s serving as a practice squad quarterback.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.