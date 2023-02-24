Virginia’s all-time leading passer and record-holder for passing touchdowns has already perused his new team’s schedule to have the date etched in his head.

N.C. State and former Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong visit UVa on Sept. 22 for each side’s ACC opener and to mark Armstrong’s return to Scott Stadium.

“Yeah, I have that one circled,” Armstrong said Friday during a videoconference in his first public comments since departing the Hoos and transferring to join the Wolfpack. “I want to go in there and prove myself in a fashion to people — from one season to the next — that kind of lost that luster of myself and how I can play football.”

And that’s what Armstrong’s move from Charlottesville to Raleigh is all about.

He is seeking to resurrect his career, his reputation as a quarterback and his NFL Draft stock on the heels of an unsuccessful 2022 campaign, in which the left-handed signal-caller struggled in the pro-style offense UVa coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings installed upon arrival last year.

“I tried to end my career at Virginia, but it didn’t turn out that way,” Armstrong said.

His completion percentage dipped from 65.2% in 2021 to 54.7% this past fall while the number of interceptions grew from 10 to 12 and his touchdown passes sank from 31 in ’21 to just seven in ‘22.

In his final game with UVa this past November, Armstrong threw consecutive interceptions for touchdowns on the first two possessions against Pittsburgh and trotted off to the sideline to loud boos from the same orange-and-blue faithful that cheered him proudly during his record-setting previous season.

Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021, thriving in ex-UVa offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s air-raid system. Anae now holds the same gig at N.C. State, giving Armstrong a chance to reunite with his former play-caller in an attempt to recreate some of the same success they had together a few years ago.

“With Coach Anae and his offense, it’s so friendly to the quarterback and lets the quarterback play free,” Armstrong said.

He continued: “It’s just a feeling I get when I played in it. And I was in it for so long, but it’s quarterback-friendly and guys are playing without hesitation, and I think that was a lot of what happened last year [at UVa]. There was a lot of hesitation and just thinking, and when you get out on the field, there’s no time for thinking. You’ve just got to go play.”

Armstrong said one of the reasons he returned to UVa in 2022 — instead of taking off for another school like a few Hoos others did — when Elliott stepped in for ex-UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall was because he thought the Cavaliers would maintain their offensive prowess. With high-level skill talent — receivers Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp IV — back, Armstrong didn’t expect the drop in production.

UVa finished 126th nationally for scoring offense this past season while averaging 17 points per game.

“We had a lot of playmakers and I thought we were going to be as dynamic as we were or at least somewhat dynamic,” Armstrong said. “I thought we were going to have that ability, but it was just a lot of thinking and hard for a lot of guys to see change when we were a top-five offense in [2021] and then coming and switching our entire offense, which happened because of the coaching change, but there were a lot of things that went into that and it was just tough.”

He said so far N.C. State, which opens spring practice on Wednesday, is learning Anae’s offense rather smoothly and Armstrong anticipates the Wolfpack to “hit the ground running” during spring drills.

Armstrong said because he understands the ins and outs of Anae’s system, he’s offered to help whoever of his teammates have questions about the offense or their responsibilities within it.

And Armstrong noted this kind of situation is what he was looking for when he opted to leave UVa. He said he was searching for stability and N.C. State coach Dave Doeren has established it over the last decade.

The Wolfpack were 8-5 last year and 9-3 the season before.

“I just wanted to be a piece that I could be picked up and put in,” Armstrong said. “I thought they had a great defense last year and that they were looking for a spark on offense, and hopefully I can reignite that with Coach Anae this year.”

It didn’t hurt that former UVa offensive line coach Garett Tujague took the same job at N.C. State this offseason either, Armstrong said.

Tujague originally recruited Armstrong out of Shelby (Ohio) High School to UVa.

Armstrong joked that the strangest part of the move will be wearing red instead of blue or orange.

“It’s going to be different for sure,” he said with a grin.

Armstrong said he’s still in touch with many of the current Cavaliers, especially following this past November’s shooting on Grounds that resulted in the tragic deaths of UVa players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

“I was with those boys for five straight years and even though I did leave, nothing changes,” Armstrong said. “I still check up on them today and it’s hard for me to put into words and everything that came about after that, but it’s definitely changed my life.”​