Former Virginia players ready to tip off new NBA sesaon

The NBA season begins Tuesday, giving several former Virginia men's basketball stars a chance to compete at the highest level.
A couple of former Cavaliers enter the season with legitimate championship aspirations. Others just want to earn a roster spot.
As the season begins, there are plenty of intriguing storylines for Virginia fans to monitor.
Malcolm Brogdon
“The President” enters NBA season No. 5 on a quality Eastern Conference team. The Pacers want to take the step from quality team to a group advancing deep into the playoffs.
For Indiana to reach those goals, it needs a good season from Brogdon.
Last season, staying healthy was Brogdon’s biggest problem. When on the court in 54 games, he was dynamic, averaging a career-high 16.5 points and 7.1 assists per game. He also chipped in 4.9 rebounds per game.
Brogdon will play this season under a new head coach. Nate Bjorkgren, previously an assistant with the Toronto Raptors, takes over as Indiana’s head coach this season. The team fired Nate McMillan after last season.
“I think this should definitely be a 50-win team,” Brogdon said recently. “I thought we were gonna be a 50-win team last year. But at the bare minimum, 50 win for the regular season. And I think we should be peaking by the end of the year.”
Mamadi Diakite
Like Kyle Guy, Mamadi Diakite is on a two-way contract. He can spend up to 50 games with the Milwaukee Bucks, but it’s unclear how much time he’ll spend at the NBA level.
Diakite possesses elite athleticism and an improving jump shot, but there’s significant improvement needed for the forward to see consistent minutes at the NBA level. His defense is certainly his strength.
Kyle Guy
Guy is fighting for a roster spot with the Sacramento Kings. Still on a two-way contract between the G League and NBA, Guy hopes to carve out a role at the NBA level. He’s allowed to be on the Kings' roster for up to 50 of the team’s 72 games at the NBA level.
Good showings in the preseason certainly helped Guy’s cause.
“He’s somebody that we trust and his teammates trust him,” head coach Luke Walton said earlier this month.
Walton did also add that if the team is fully healthy during the regular season, “there’s probably not a lot of minutes every night for him,” but that injuries or poor play could lead to more action for Guy.
Guy was productive in the G League a season ago and deserves at least a few chances to make an impact for the Kings at the NBA level.
Joe Harris
Realistically, Harris enters the 2020-21 season with the best chance of winning an NBA championship. The Brooklyn Nets are among the best teams in the NBA, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving healthy and ready to contend for a title.
The sharpshooting former UVa star figures to be a key piece of Brooklyn’s rotation. He adds shooting and efficient 2-point scoring, making him an ideal player to be on the floor with Durant and Irving.
De’Andre Hunter
Atlanta should be improved this season. With Trae Young as the star, the Hawks possess plenty of scoring threats to challenge opposing defenses.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is a solid scorer, and Cam Reddish is another super talented youngster on the wing. Hunter’s play will dictate his minutes, as he’s one of many Hawks’ players worthy of seeing playing time.
He’s shown promise in early preseason action.
“He’s continuing to attack,” head coach Lloyd Pierce said on Friday. “He hit a couple 3s tonight, and he’s just competing.”
Pierce complimented Hunter’s ability to find spots within the offense without being the focal point.
Look for improved numbers this season from Hunter, who shot 35.5% from 3-point range and 41% from the field. He finished his rookie season averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. With improved efficiency, he can develop into one of the young stars in the league.
Ty Jerome
Ty Jerome enters this season on a new squad. After spending his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns, he was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Chris Paul trade.
“Honestly, I’m really excited to be here,” Jerome said in a recent press conference. “You hear amazing things about the organization from top to bottom, so I’m really excited to be a part of it and have this new opportunity.”
He didn’t play in any preseason games, but the guard will attempt to earn consistent minutes for the Thunder, which enters a rebuilding period after trading Paul.
Mike Scott
After a disappointing 2019-20 campaign, the NBA veteran wants to put together a stronger 2020 season. He’s looked good during recent practices, according to new head coach Doc Rivers.
“Mike Scott has had a phenomenal training camp,” Rivers said. “Not a good one, a phenomenal one. I am really happy for him. I think he knows what I am looking for out of him. You can see he has come in very comfortable, I would say that would be the word.”
Scott played in 68 games for the 76ers last season, averaging 17.8 minutes per game while shooting his lowest 3-point percentage since the 2016-17 season.
Philadelphia doesn’t need Scott to be a star, but any contributions off the bench will be valuable for a team hoping to win the Eastern Conference.
Anthony Gill
The former UVa standout finds himself on an NBA roster this season. He’ll likely be a bench player for the Wizards and it’s unclear how many minutes he’ll play, but Gill has a chance to prove himself at the highest level.
He previously played overseas.
“We’re excited to welcome Anthony home and to add his versatile skill set to our roster,” Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said in a statement when they signed Gill. “He has proven himself playing at a high level overseas for the last three seasons and we look forward to helping him continue to develop his blend of inside physicality and outside shooting touch.”
Other updates
» Devon Hall recently signed with a German team through the end of the season. He won’t be someone UVa fans should expect on the court in NBA games, but he did score 17 points in his squad’s most recent game.
» Justin Anderson was waived by the 76ers, leaving him looking for a team. He’s a capable scorer and defender when given opportunities.
» London Perrantes recently signed an exhibit-10 deal, and he’s expected to spend this season with the G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs.
