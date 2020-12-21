Former Virginia players ready to tip off new NBA sesaon

Ty Jerome

Ty Jerome enters this season on a new squad. After spending his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns, he was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Chris Paul trade.

“Honestly, I’m really excited to be here,” Jerome said in a recent press conference. “You hear amazing things about the organization from top to bottom, so I’m really excited to be a part of it and have this new opportunity.”

He didn’t play in any preseason games, but the guard will attempt to earn consistent minutes for the Thunder, which enters a rebuilding period after trading Paul.

Mike Scott

After a disappointing 2019-20 campaign, the NBA veteran wants to put together a stronger 2020 season. He’s looked good during recent practices, according to new head coach Doc Rivers.

“Mike Scott has had a phenomenal training camp,” Rivers said. “Not a good one, a phenomenal one. I am really happy for him. I think he knows what I am looking for out of him. You can see he has come in very comfortable, I would say that would be the word.”

Scott played in 68 games for the 76ers last season, averaging 17.8 minutes per game while shooting his lowest 3-point percentage since the 2016-17 season.