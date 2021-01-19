Former Virginia players are making a big impact in the NBA this season

“Early on in their career, I always try to watch, especially in those first opportunities, and then when they become a little more seasoned I maybe let it slide a little more and I can’t keep up with them,” Bennett said. “I figure they’re OK, they’re on their way, and they don’t need an old coach watching them.”

When Bennett’s schedule offers some free time, he does like to keep tabs on his former players. Sometimes that means tuning into games. Other times, he’ll rely on box scores to keep track.

“It brings me such joy because I know how hard they work, and it’s certainly a dream of theirs coming true,” Bennett said.

Let’s take a look at the recent performances of former UVa standouts in the NBA this season.

Malcolm Brogdon

Brogdon is putting up fantastic stats for an Indiana Pacers team looking to pose a threat to the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The former UVa star is averaging 22.2 points and 7.5 assists per night this season. Both totals would be career-high marks should Brogdon maintain that pace.