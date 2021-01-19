Former Virginia players are making a big impact in the NBA this season

Seven former Virginia men's basketball players currently sit on NBA rosters, with five of those seven entering the league in the past five years.
With an influx of UVa players joining the NBA, it’s become more challenging for head coach Tony Bennett to keep track of his former players and their professional endeavors.
“The more guys you get in the league, it’s a good thing, it’s also a bad thing because you can’t keep up with all of it,” Bennett smiled.
Bennett's former players have seen plenty of opportunity to start the 2020-21 NBA season. Malcolm Brogdon is playing the best basketball of his career and is capable of making the All-Star team this season.
Joe Harris’ Brooklyn Nets possess one of the most talented rosters in the NBA after the addition of James Harden via trade. Harris is in an ideal spot to contend for a championship.
Other players, such as Philadelphia’s Mike Scott, help their teams in smaller yet important roles.
There are also a few youngsters from UVa’s national championship team competing for minutes. De’Andre Hunter is a budding star for the Atlanta Hawks, while Ty Jerome is hoping to earn a role in Oklahoma City. Kyle Guy finds himself in a similar position in Sacramento.
Mamadi Diakite is a two-way player for the Milwaukee Bucks, and he hasn’t played in the NBA this season.
“Early on in their career, I always try to watch, especially in those first opportunities, and then when they become a little more seasoned I maybe let it slide a little more and I can’t keep up with them,” Bennett said. “I figure they’re OK, they’re on their way, and they don’t need an old coach watching them.”
When Bennett’s schedule offers some free time, he does like to keep tabs on his former players. Sometimes that means tuning into games. Other times, he’ll rely on box scores to keep track.
“It brings me such joy because I know how hard they work, and it’s certainly a dream of theirs coming true,” Bennett said.
Let’s take a look at the recent performances of former UVa standouts in the NBA this season.
Malcolm Brogdon
Brogdon is putting up fantastic stats for an Indiana Pacers team looking to pose a threat to the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The former UVa star is averaging 22.2 points and 7.5 assists per night this season. Both totals would be career-high marks should Brogdon maintain that pace.
Unfortunately for Brogdon, the team traded away Victor Oladipo in recent days. The Pacers received Caris LeVert from the Nets as part of the blockbuster trade that also involved Houston sending Harden to the Nets. During the physical examination of LeVert as part of the trade, a mass was discovered on his kidney.
He’s currently unavailable to play as he undergoes further medical exams.
Indiana hopes LeVert gets healthy soon and they’re able to work him into the team. In the meantime, Brogdon will remain a focal point of Indiana’s plans.
Joe Harris
Harris drained a key 3-pointer in the Nets’ victory over Milwaukee on Monday. He’s looked good since Harden arrived in Brooklyn, playing well alongside him and Kevin Durant.
“Big time,” Harden said of Harris’ clutch fourth-quarter shot in a two-point win. “I think throughout the course of the year we want to put confidence in each and every one of our players from top to bottom, because at any given moment somebody can step up and make big plays.”
Kyrie Irving has missed significant time recently in part due to a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine. It’s unclear how Harris will factor into the offense with Durant, Harden and Irving all receiving minutes, but he’s still likely to receive important playing time and shot attempts.
Harris has scored at least nine points in every game this season, and he’s scored 10 points or more in 13 consecutive games. He’s shooting 51.1% from 3-point range this season and averaging 15 points per game.
De’Andre Hunter
Hunter is developing into a force in his second NBA season.
He’s reached at least 10 points in all 13 games this season, and he scored 25 points Monday in an 11-point win over Minnesota. He went 8-of-15 from the floor while also grabbing four rebounds and adding three steals.
Hunter told reporters after the game he’s making a bigger effort to attack the basket this season.
“I feel I settled a lot last year,” Hunter said.
Interestingly, the mild-mannered Hunter received a technical foul in Monday’s victory. He said he was frustrated with a foul called on him and believes he’s often fouled on offense but refs don’t call it.
Monday, his frustration came to the surface.
“It’s been happening almost every game,” Hunter said. “I was kind of fed up.”
His teammates and coaches had no issue with the technical. The liked the fire from the youngster.
“It’s good for him, especially for a guy like him who doesn’t necessarily express himself,” center Clint Capela said. “I think it’s good he got it out and even let the refs, the league know his presence.”
Capela loves what he’s season from the second-year professional on both ends of the court. Hunter is averaging 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season while shooting 50.3% from the field.
“He has a chance to be really special,” Capela said.
Mike Scott
Scott has dealt with injury issues this season, and he’s missed some time due to knee issues. When Scott is healthy, he’s been a role player off the bench for the 76ers.
The Philadelphia forward did receive a couple starts this season, however, and he played a massive role in the team’s win over Miami on Jan. 12. He played 46 minutes in a starting role, scoring 16 points and contributing three rebounds.
“Still definitely room for improvement,” Scott said. “Can rebound better. Can work on shot selection. I don’t think I did great, but I’m glad we won.”
When healthy, he’s certainly involved as a piece of Philadelphia’s plan.
Ty Jerome
The second-year guard is nursing a sprained left ankle and hasn’t played this season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s unclear when he might become available for Oklahoma City.
Jerome was traded to the Thunder this offseason from the Phoenix Suns. He played in 31 games for the Suns as a rookie.
Kyle Guy
Another second-year player, Guy is seeking additional playing time for the Sacramento Kings. While Guy isn’t currently a part of Sacramento’s rotation, he’s played in four NBA games this season. That’s more action this season than he saw at the NBA level all of last season.
In his four games, Guy has scored 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting. He’s added seven assists without yet turning the ball over.
Anthony Gill
After playing overseas, Gill joined the Washington Wizards this offseason. He’s another former UVa player seeing limited minutes across four games.
In his latest game, he scored four points against Phoenix on Jan. 11.
Unfortunately, the Wizards are dealing with significant COVID-19 issues and haven’t played since the win over Phoenix.