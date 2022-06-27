Former Virginia pitcher Zach Messinger stays focused on the here and now as he chases MLB dream

Depending on the time of year at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa Bay, the Major Leagues can appear so close or so far away for a Minor Leaguer in pursuit of baseball’s top level.

“I try not to let it engulf me too much,” former Virginia right-hander Zach Messinger, now in his first season with the Low-A Tampa Tarpons, said.

“But obviously the goal is there,” Messinger said. “It’s what drives me every day to be better, especially during these hot, humid Tampa days in June and now July coming up. But I know the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude towards the game and what I’m putting out there on the mound when it’s game time, so, it’s a lot of trust in myself, confidence in myself, the plan that’s being given to me and going out there to have success to see where that takes me.”

Messinger, who was drafted in the 13th round of last year’s MLB Draft by the New York Yankees after helping the Hoos reach the College World Series, said he hadn’t yet thrown in a professional game when he started asking current Yankees for advice and listening to them about how to navigate what can be an overwhelmingly uphill climb through the Minors.

New York’s spring training home in February and March is Tampa, and Messinger said it was then he was lucky enough to have conversations with Yankees pitchers Jameson Taillon, Chad Green, Michael King and Lucas Luetge by happenstance when they were in the weight room at the same time or bumped into each other in the hallway. Messinger said much of their messages were the same — the end achievement of reaching the Majors is too daunting to think about regularly while pitching in the Minors.

“That can be detrimental to some people and weigh on some people a little bit,” Messinger said. “So, the way I approach every day whether it’s a recovery day, bullpen day or it’s a start, is that I’m going to go out there and give 100 percent to get better, help the team win and refine my stuff.”

Messinger added about his run-ins with Taillon and company: “Those guys are doing it for the big-league club, so I was trying to pick their brain on stuff and they had success going into it, and right now they’re the best team in baseball and I think for good reason. So, I saw no better people to try to learn from than those guys.”

Lately, Messinger’s primary focus has stayed on the transition the Yankees are having him make from reliever to starter.

He began the campaign in the bullpen for Tampa, but on May 22 in the restart of a suspended contest against the St. Lucie Mets, in which Messigner was the first pitcher used when play resumed, the 6-foot-6, 225-pounder impressed with five strikeouts over 2.2 scoreless innings to secure the Tarpons a victory.

His strong outing coupled with a promotion to High-A for another Tarpons pitcher opened up a spot in the rotation for Messigner, he said, and he was thrilled for the opportunity. At UVa, Messinger started and relieved, and he noted having the chance to do both for the Cavaliers in meaningful games prepared him well for this switch.

In 2021 with the Hoos, Messinger logged a 3-2 mark over 28 appearances and four starts. This year with Tampa, he has a 3.93 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 36.2 innings. His first 15 outings were in relief, but each of the last five have come as a starter, including this past Sunday’s 3.2 scoreless innings against Clearwater.

“I think when the Yankees drafted me, they saw that I had the ability to do both,” Messinger said. “I’m comfortable being a starter or being a reliever. Whatever the team needed, I was going to be ready and have the mindset to be able to do both and have the mindset for whatever was needed.

“There’s obviously a transition,” he said. “Higher pitch counts, more ups and downs in the dugout, and this is the first time I’ve had six days of rest between outings during a baseball season since I was in high school, so that was the biggest change for me. … So, there’s going to be ups and downs with it and both the physical and mental adjustment, but my mentality toward pitching and how I see it as a one-on-one battle with hitters and my preparation with the pitching staff here and the confidence I have in the guys behind me, I think has made the transition much smoother.”

His strikeout numbers are up from his last go-around in college to his first year in pro ball, and Messigner said he credits the Yankees’ abundance of resources for that. He said he’s worked diligently with Tampa pitching coach Grayson Crawford, and also has access to pitching coordinators in the organization as well as data analysts and video folks who all are involved in helping the Tarpons formulate game plans for Messinger.

“Being in front of all the coaches’ eyes was really beneficial for me,” he said, “and fine-tuning pitch shapes and repertoire was important and some of the other side was learning where my stuff works best. Like, how to approach a righty versus a lefty and having a little more of a data-driven game plan, which is something the Yankees are really big about, and then trusting that data is going to hold up. So far it has and so far, it’s been a focal point for me.”

He said none of his positive, early results in pro ball, though, would be possible without his time in Charlottesville.

Messigner said there was value and thrill in the experience he and his UVa teammates gained in their run to Omaha. He said he’ll check box scores after his games to keep up with how other former Cavaliers from that group are doing now in the Minors, too.

And he said Hoos coach Brian O’Connor, pitching coach Drew Dickinson and former UVa pitching coach Karl Kuhn all played pivotal parts in his development.

“Coach O’Connor is probably the best coach I’ve ever played under,” Messinger said. “Certainly, he’s got a lot of experience around the game of baseball, but he’s the one that teaches his players — myself included — professionalism and having respect for the game and having the respect for an opponent, and with that respect comes that drive and the aggressiveness that you need to win baseball games.

“Because to be successful,” Messinger continued, “you’ve got to be at least a little aggressive and be confident in yourself. Not showy cocky, but knowing your stuff whether you’re a pitcher, hitter or playing defense in the field that you’re better than the guy you’re facing and that’s how you get guys to the next level, and I think Coach O’Connor does a great job of teaching that.”

