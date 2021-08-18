Former Virginia men's basketball players fare well in NBA Summer League

When given time in the G League last year, Diakite dominated. It feels like only a matter of time before he starts to earn more chances at the NBA level.

Braxton Key

Arguably the No. 1 reason Key isn’t on an NBA roster is his 3-point shooting. He’s an athletic wing who can defend and rebound well, but today’s NBA game requires elite perimeter shooting.

Key played in five summer league games for Philadelphia, earning 15 minutes per game and averaging 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest. He shot 50% from the field, but just 28.6% from beyond the arc.

If he figures out the 3-point shot, the rest of his game makes him an intriguing player for teams to add. Even without the 3-point shot, he’s good enough to play professionally for years to come.

London Perrantes

Perrantes played in five games for Minnesota’s summer league squad. He played 13.9 minutes per game, averaging 2.8 points per game. He chipped in 1.8 assists per game.