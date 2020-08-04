Former Virginia men’s basketball walk-on Bernie Floriani made a lasting impression on teammates, players

You are the owner of this article.
THIS PRODUCT COVERS EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, CENTRAL AND WESTERN MARYLAND,
NORTHERN AND NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA, AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

**LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING...STRONG WINDS AND RISK OF TORNADOES TODAY**


NEW INFORMATION
---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- NONE

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ANNE ARUNDEL,
ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, CALVERT, CARROLL, CENTRAL
AND SOUTHEAST HOWARD, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY,
CHARLES, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, FAIRFAX, KING GEORGE, NORTHERN
BALTIMORE, NORTHWEST HARFORD, NORTHWEST HOWARD, NORTHWEST
MONTGOMERY, PRINCE GEORGES, PRINCE WILLIAM/MANASSAS/MANASSAS
PARK, SOUTHEAST HARFORD, SOUTHERN BALTIMORE, SPOTSYLVANIA, ST.
MARYS, AND STAFFORD

* STORM INFORMATION:
- ABOUT 180 MILES SOUTH OF WASHINGTON DC OR ABOUT 210 MILES
SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF BALTIMORE MD
- 36.3N 77.5W
- STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH
- MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 28 MPH

SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS WILL MOVE RAPIDLY TO THE NORTH NORTHEAST
PASSING NEAR OR OVER ST. MARY'S COUNTY THIS MORNING AND EXIT THE
CHESAPEAKE BAY BY MIDDAY.

LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS IS
LIKELY TODAY AS RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH ISAIAS CONTINUES TO SPREAD
NORTHWARD. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED
WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS ARE
EXPECTED OVER THE I-95 CORRIDOR THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE LIKELY ALONG AND EAST OF THE I-95
CORRIDOR THIS MORNING. TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE IN
THIS AREA. THERE IS ALSO A RISK OF ISOLATED TORNADOES ACROSS
SOUTHERN MARYLAND THROUGH THIS MORNING. MODERATE COASTAL FLOODING IS
ALSO LIKELY ALONG THE WESTERN SHORES OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY AND AT
WASHINGTON DC SOUTHWEST WATERFRONT TODAY. MINOR COASTAL FLOODING IS
LIKELY ALONG OTHER TIDAL WATERS.


POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------

* FLOODING RAIN:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS
ALONG AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 95. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST
LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD WATERS HAVING EXTENSIVE IMPACTS.

IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- MAJOR RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT MANY EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES.
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN
MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, ARROYOS, AND
DITCHES MAY BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. IN MOUNTAIN AREAS,
DESTRUCTIVE RUNOFF MAY RUN QUICKLY DOWN VALLEYS WHILE
INCREASING SUSCEPTIBILITY TO ROCKSLIDES AND MUDSLIDES. FLOOD
CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED.
- FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER MANY STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE
COMMUNITIES, SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED
AWAY. MANY PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES.
STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME RIVERS OF MOVING WATER WITH
UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME DANGEROUS.
MANY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT.

* WIND:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS
SOUTHERN MARYLAND. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS
WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF
REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE
TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS
EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE
HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT
OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES.
- SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER
NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL
FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER.
- SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN
OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS
ROUTES IMPASSABLE.
- SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT
IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, CENTRAL AND WESTERN MARYLAND,
NORTHERN AND NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA, AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, LITTLE
TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED.

* TORNADOES:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS SOUTHERN
MARYLAND. REMAIN WELL BRACED AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT
HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. IF REALIZED,
THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION
OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS.
- A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER
AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS.
- LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS
TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED,
LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES
KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS
PULLED FROM MOORINGS.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, CENTRAL AND WESTERN MARYLAND,
NORTHERN AND NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA, AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, LITTLE
TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED.

* SURGE:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ALONG
THE TIDAL POTOMAC RIVER AND WESTERN SHORE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY.
REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING MODERATE IMPACTS. IF
REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- LOCALIZED INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING MAINLY ALONG
IMMEDIATE SHORELINES AND IN LOW-LYING SPOTS, OR IN AREAS
FARTHER INLAND NEAR WHERE HIGHER SURGE WATERS MOVE ASHORE.
- SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME OVERSPREAD
WITH SURGE WATER. DRIVING CONDITIONS DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE
SURGE WATER COVERS THE ROAD.
- MODERATE BEACH EROSION. HEAVY SURF ALSO BREACHING DUNES, MAINLY
IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG RIP CURRENTS.
- MINOR TO LOCALLY MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS,
AND PIERS. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------

IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING OR IN AN AREA UNDER A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING
BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC
RISE IN WATER LEVELS.

IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, QUICKLY MOVE TO THE
SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER. PROTECT YOUR HEAD AND BODY.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV
- FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG
- FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG

NEXT UPDATE
-----------

THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER
SERVICE IN BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON DC AROUND 830 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF
CONDITIONS WARRANT.

Former Virginia men’s basketball walk-on Bernie Floriani made a lasting impression on teammates, players

  • 0
  • 4 min to read
Floriani

Former Virginia men’s basketball walk-on Bernie Floriani died Thursday following a battle with ALS. 

 UVa media relations

Being feisty, competitive and kind is a rare blend of traits.

For former Virginia men’s basketball player Bernie Floriani, it’s how those who knew him describe him.

Floriani, a former walk-on who originally came to UVa on a partial golf scholarship, died Thursday after a battle with ALS.

He leaves in his wake an abundance of memories and life lessons for former teammates and young basketball players lucky enough to cross in his path.

The point guard, who graduated from Virginia in 1991, was tasked with guarding John Crotty for much of his collegiate career. Despite the former golfer facing a future 11-year NBA veteran, Floriani never backed down.

“I’ll never forget this one practice, we’re in the middle of the ACC season our senior year and you’re in the ACC season in February and the starters are dragging a little bit because it’s a lot of minutes,” said Dirk Katstra, a member of those Virginia teams who also lived with Floriani his senior year. “Bernie’s not taking any play off in practice, and Bernie’s d’ing up John. You’re running through offense and Bernie’s not gonna let him get anything easy.”

Crotty wanted a chance to rest his legs in between games. The feisty walk-on wasn’t having it.

“He was d’ing up John to the point John got completely frustrated with him, I think threw the ball at him,” Katstra laughed.

The memory draws a laugh from Crotty as well. In the dog days of the college basketball season, Crotty wanted to ease through practice before embarking on the next ACC battle.

Unfortunately for Crotty, some of those ACC battles came in practice.

“I never really looked at him as a walk-on, even though that was the role he was playing,” Crotty said. “His job every day was really to guard me and bang me around, and you know, he did a pretty good job of that.”

The energy and intensity will be remembered by his former teammates, even after ALS took some of Floriani’s physical ability away. There was something about the guard that drew people closer.

“Everybody liked him,” Katstra. “Just one of those guys that you like being around.”

Floriani’s passion for the game extended past the collegiate ranks.

When his career at UVa ended, Floriani eventually made his way to Illinois. He became a State Farm agent in Gurnee, Illinois, going by “Bernie from Gurnee.” He opened the agency in 1997.

In addition to his career, Floriani coached basketball in the area. He left a mark on a pair of current high schoolers who played for him during elementary school.

“I remember one thing that stuck out to me right away was the first practice,” Julius White, a rising high school senior who played four seasons under Floriani, said. “Usually in like a basketball practice you’re gonna go straight to layup lines or like dribbling drills, and the first practice we didn’t even really touch a basketball.”

Instead, the former Wahoo taught them basketball basics. They learned about the court. They learned what Floriani meant when he said “the elbow.”

He wanted them to understand the game before attempting to play.

The effort worked.

Most of the team stayed together for a few years, learning how to play the game as a team. At social functions, the team would sometimes find a hoop and play together. They’d run offensive sets in driveways as they showcased the lessons Floriani taught them.

In competitive settings, the youngsters found consistent success under the fiery Floriani.

“We were good,” Josh Pos, a rising high school junior, said. “I’m not saying we weren’t good, but we were such a tight-knit group that he carried us, and that’s what got us to all the championships. I think every weekend in our final couple years we had a medal, smiling, first place, No. 1s up in the air. All because of Bernie.”

The duo laughed as they remembered Floriani’s heated moments. When he became irritated, his lip would quiver and his face would turn bright red.

The competitive nature never left.

Even when burning hot, Floriani never took it too far. Pos and White remember that Floriani never cursed. He never singled out any specific players. He wanted the group to play as a team and he wanted commitment to the team, but he also wanted to use discipline to help build the players up rather than tearing them down.

“He was a good basketball coach and on top of that he had perfect morals for basketball and just for life,” White said. “It wasn’t even about basketball after, it was just about taking every challenge personally and really trying your hardest whenever you can.”

Pos and White haven’t played for Floriani in years, but he remained an important figure in their lives until his death.

One summer, after White suffered a severe knee injury, he felt down about life. He struggled with the inability to exercise and compete in sports like he had, and he was going to opt out of his basketball program’s 15,000 shot club.

The challenge asks players to make 15,000 shots over the course of about two months during the summer. White only made about 100 shots the first month, and he didn’t have plans to make many more. Then he received a text from Floriani.

He wanted to know how White was progressing. White lied, saying he made a few hundred. He ultimately decided that if Floriani was willing to check in on him and genuinely cared about his progress, he should too.

“The next 30 days, I made 500 shots a day,” White said proudly.

Floriani checking in helped White get back on track mentally after his injury.

“That motivation booster, that just checking in and saying, ‘What are you doing, what’s up?’ that is something you can’t replicate,” White said.

Even after his passing, Pos and White cherish the memories and lessons they learned from their former coach.

“Just the greatest coach of all time, I’d say that,” Pos said. “I’ll never have a coach as great as Bernie.”

