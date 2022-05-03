Former Virginia lineman Ryan Nelson ready to showcase his durability and versatility at Giants minicamp

If the New York Giants are in search of dependability and durability, they’re giving the right offensive lineman the chance to showcase his NFL readiness at their rookie minicamp next week.

Former Virginia guard/tackle Ryan Nelson will depart his native California, where he’s been training, for East Rutherford, N.J. to participate beginning May 12. After the NFL Draft this past weekend, Nelson said his agent let him know the Giants had invited him.

“I’m the kind of guy who is nose to the grindstone,” Nelson said Tuesday, “you don’t have to worry about, ‘if he’ll be skipping this or that or if he’ll get hurt.’ I’m going to play through anything you put me in there for and I’m going to do everything you need me to do.”

That was Nelson’s approach with UVa, too, and the Cavaliers reaped the benefits. For the Hoos, Nelson started 49 consecutive games on the offensive line from 2018 through last season and he said he believes his track record of longevity likely aided him in landing his upcoming opportunity with New York.

“As an offensive lineman, that’s impressive,” he said. “You get dinged up a lot. You get banged up, but it doesn’t affect me. I’ve played through everything you can think of and I think that was a major help for me.”

This past fall, he opened the campaign as the Cavaliers’ starting left tackle, stayed there for four games and then bumped inside to left guard for the rest of the season. Throughout his career, he bounced between the two positions, playing tackle in 2020 and 2018 and guard in 2019.

Nelson said he’s hoping to put his versatility on display during the Giants’ rookie camp, which will certainly include a closely-watched evaluation of the offensive line considering New York drafted Alabama tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick as well as North Carolina guards Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan in the third and fifth rounds.

The Giants have an entire new regime in place also with general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll.

“So, it was crazy to me because I had never heard anything from them pre-draft,” the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Nelson said. “I hadn’t heard a thing and then my agent goes, ‘Yeah. The Giants want to bring you in for camp.’ And I was like, ‘You’ve never told me anything about the Giants,’ but I was like, ‘That’s cool. I’ve never been to New York.’ It was awesome.”

Nelson said in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins reached out to him, so he thought fitting in with either of those teams was possible. The Giants, Chargers and Dolphins all had representatives at UVa’s March pro day in Charlottesville, but Nelson said he didn’t think he performed all that well during the event.

He posted 24 reps on the bench press, but noted, “I didn’t feel comfortable at all and I couldn’t relax enough because I was stressed out about it.”

His chance with the Giants will be more natural for him, though. Out of the sterile, tense environment of pro day and into a usual practice setting.

That excites Nelson, he said.

“It’s just the opportunity to go out there and show I can play football,” he said. “I’m good at it and I’ve spent the last nine years of my life focusing on it.”

Nelson was an integral player for UVa in its effort to build up an offensive line during former coach Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure. Under the watch of offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who is still in place on first-year head coach Tony Elliott’s staff, Nelson and the group of O-Linemen flourished to eventually provide steady protection for former standout quarterback Bryce Perkins and current star signal-caller Brennan Armstrong.

“We turned that line around and we took it from the laughing stock to the top of the ACC,” Nelson said.

Now he’s hoping his skills translate well to the pro level.

“I plan on showing my versatility and intelligence,” he said. “I’m an offensive lineman who can learn absolutely everything on the offensive line and perform at every spot on the line.”

Nelson is one of five former Hoos to earn an NFL opportunity this past weekend.

Tight end Jelani Woods was a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts while safety Joey Blount, safety Da’Vante Cross and wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry each inked undrafted free agent deals with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.