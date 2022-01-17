Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy signs a two-way contract with Miami Heat

Kyle Guy has made a strong impression since joining the Miami Heat on a 10-day contract in late December.

Now he will be part of the organization for the foreseeable future.

The former Virginia guard has signed a two-way contract with the Heat, the team announced on Monday. Terms of the deal were not released.

Guy, who began the season playing for the Cleveland Charge in the NBA G League, originally signed a 10-day contract with the Heat on Dec. 30. He made an immediate impact, scoring 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting in his first game with the Heat, a 120-110 win over the Houston Rockets on New Year's Eve.

He scored in double figures again on Jan. 3 during a loss to the Golden State Warriors, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Those strong performances helped earn a second 10-day contract on Jan. 10.

Since joining the Heat, Guy has appeared in six games, averaging 8.2 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game. In those six games, Guy has shot 51.4 percent from the field, 45 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free-throw line. That solid production has earned him a more permanent spot in the Heat organization.

"I earned it and I feel really good about that," Guy told reporters after signing the deal. "I love how this organization runs things. Obviously, I've only been here for 16 or 17 days so far, but it's been everything you could hope for."

As part of his two-way contract, Guy will split time between the Heat and their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The new contract with the Heat will provide some wanted stability for Guy, who recently became a father for the first time.

"If definitely gives you that extra motivation and inspiration," Guy said of being a father. "It's super exciting. "[My son is] about to be four months old; just the joy of my life."

But the past few months have seen Guy have to move around a lot as he chases his NBA Dreams. After his contract with the Sacramento Kings expired following last season, Guy played on the Golden State Warriors' Summer League team and then signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After being waived by Cleveland in October, Guy signed with the Charge as an affiliate player and played in the G League until joining the Heat on his original 10-day contract.

Now that he has secured a two-way contract with Miami, Guy hopes he will now get the chance to see his wife, Alexa, and son, Chance, on a more consistent basis.

"It's hard because they don't live with me normally," Guy said, "but now that I'm settled down in Miami, we are definitely going to talk about that so they can be with me every day."

After playing with multiple NBA franchises over the first three years of his professional career, Guy believes he has found a good fit for his game in Miami.

"My game is very fluent," Guy said. "You know what you're getting, a good teammate who plays the right way, can make a couple of shots, make plays for others and try my ass off on defense, so I think that's what they look for."

