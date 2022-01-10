Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy earns second 10-day contract with Miami Heat

Kyle Guy’s time with the Miami Heat will be continuing.

The franchise announced on Monday that it has signed the former Virginia guard to a second 10-day contract using the NBA’s COVID-related hardship allowance.

Terms of the deal were not released.

Guy, who joined the Heat on his original 10-day contract on Dec. 30, has been a solid contributor for Miami since his arrival, averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 20.3 minutes per game in five games. Guy has shown off his shooting touch during his time in South Florida, hitting 51.4 percent of his shots from the field — including a 45 percent mark from three-point range — and 80 percent of his free throws.

Guy made a strong first impression in his Heat debut, scoring a career high-tying 17 points off the bench in Miami’s 120-110 win over the Houston Rockets on New Year’s Eve. Guy also had four rebounds, four assists and a career-high three steals in the win over Houston while going 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.