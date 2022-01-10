Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy earns second 10-day contract with Miami Heat

Kyle Guy’s time with the Miami Heat will be continuing.
The franchise announced on Monday that it has signed the former Virginia guard to a second 10-day contract using the NBA’s COVID-related hardship allowance.
Terms of the deal were not released.
Guy, who joined the Heat on his original 10-day contract on Dec. 30, has been a solid contributor for Miami since his arrival, averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 20.3 minutes per game in five games. Guy has shown off his shooting touch during his time in South Florida, hitting 51.4 percent of his shots from the field — including a 45 percent mark from three-point range — and 80 percent of his free throws.
Guy made a strong first impression in his Heat debut, scoring a career high-tying 17 points off the bench in Miami’s 120-110 win over the Houston Rockets on New Year’s Eve. Guy also had four rebounds, four assists and a career-high three steals in the win over Houston while going 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
Guy also scored in double figures in the Heat’s 115-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 3, finishing with 14 points, two rebounds and one assist. Guy went 5-of-11 from the field and hit four 3-pointers in the game.
Miami is 3-2 since signing Guy, including two straight wins. The Heat’s next scheduled game is on Wednesday at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.
Prior to signing with Miami, Guy was having a strong season in the NBA G League with the Cleveland Charge. In 11 games with the Charge, Guy averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.00 steals per game.
Guy is one of 11 former Virginia basketball players that has been on an NBA roster this season. The others are Malcolm Brogdon (Pacers), Justin Anderson (Pacers), Joe Harris (Nets), De’Andre Hunter (Hawks), Ty Jerome (Thunder), Trey Murphy (Pelicans), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Jay Huff (Lakers), Sam Hauser (Celtics) and Braxton Key (Sixers).
Key signed a 10-day contract with the Sixers on Jan. 5 and made his NBA debut on Jan. 7 in Philadelphia’s 119-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Prior to joining the Sixers, Key was having a strong season with the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League, posting three double-doubles and averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
One of Key’s best outings this season came in championship game of the G League showcase, where he led all scorers with 28 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out three assists in Delaware’s win over the Oklahoma City Blue.