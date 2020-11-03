Former Virginia golfer Lauren Coughlin enjoys benefits of No Laying Up sponsorship

D.J. Piehowski and Lauren Coughlin hit a golf ball similar distances.
The final destination of those shots, however, varies dramatically.
Piehowski, one of the five men who run the popular golf media entity No Laying Up, sits at about a 5 handicap. Coughlin, a former Virginia women’s golfer, plays professionally.
Understandably, Coughlin’s repertoire of shots is a bit more diverse than Piehowski’s.
While Piehowski might not have nearly the game Coughlin does, he filled in as Coughlin’s caddie last week at the Carolina Golf Classic. Coughlin finished third in the Symetra Tour event with Piehowski on the bag, flushing the ball and working her way to a solid finish despite plenty of wind and rain throughout the week.
“It’s fun when you can see the shots, you know exactly what shot should be hit, and it’s fun to not actually have to be the one that hits it,” Piehowski laughed.
He described the experience like watching the best version of himself play golf.
The friendship between Coughlin and Piehowski dates back to the beginning of 2019, when the No Laying Up team posted a tweet about wanting to sponsor a handful of professionals on developmental tours. Coughlin sent a direct message to a member of No Laying Up in March.
A few months later they responded and eventually began sponsoring the former Wahoo.
They’ve gotten to know each other and have worked together since Sept. 2019.
Coughlin says the partnership mostly means added exposure — in addition to the occasional backup caddie service.
More than 130,000 people follow No Laying Up’s Instagram account, and a whopping 244,000 people follow the No Laying Up Twitter account.
Coughlin uses a No Laying Up branded golf bag with UVa colors and the UVa logo. When she posted a photo of the bag over the summer, she received 1,700 likes on Twitter.
“It’s wild, when I posted the staff bag I legitimately had to run off all my notifications on Twitter,” Coughlin said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. My phone would just not stop.”
She’s noticed an increased boost in her social media following since being supported by No Laying Up and appearing in some of the group’s YouTube videos. More than 60,000 people subscribe to No Laying Up’s YouTube channel.
“I think I’ve gained over probably 700 or 800 followers on Instagram,” Coughlin said. “Probably doubled my Instagram and tripled or quadrupled my Twitter. Now I have almost 1,600 followers on both.”
In addition to the added social media exposure, Coughlin loves the new friendships she’s formed.
Recently, she played a few rounds of golf with the group for a YouTube series hosted at Sweetens Cove Golf Club in Tennessee. She enjoyed playing the course and competing in a series of competitions with the guys, but she most liked spending time with them.
“The golf was like, whatever, but I was excited to go and hang out with them,” Coughlin said.
The admiration runs both ways.
“She’s fantastic,” Piehowski said. “She’s as genuine as they come and always in good spirits.”
Playing consistently on developmental tours can take a toll on a player’s mental game. At a certain level, the top players at the PGA Tour or LPGA Tour don’t have to worry too much about job security each week.
That’s not the case for players grinding on the Symetra Tour or other developmental tours.
There’s job security stress applied to most events and quality performances dictate how long someone can continue playing professionally. While Coughlin is in good form currently and feels in control of her golf ball, there’s always pressure to maintain high levels of play.
The consistent positive energy radiating from the No Laying Up team gives Coughlin a jolt of confidence she wants.
“Golf is awesome, and I love it and I’m very thankful that I get to play golf now and I appreciate it a lot, but it’s still hard,” Coughlin said. “It can beat you down pretty easily, and it can make you feel not good a lot of the time. Going around, hanging out with them, it makes me enjoy it a lot more.”
Piehowski’s positive energy — and a putting tip generated from an interview with former PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon — helped Coughlin last week in her third-place finish.
“We were talking about how he had talked with Brad Faxon about putting, because they interviewed him one time, and how he was like, sometimes you just have to be super-athletic and be more reactive,” Coughlin said. “I was like, well, let’s just try not taking any practice strokes and just going straight up and hitting it, and I pretty much made everything that day from inside 10 feet, whereas the day before I missed almost everything.”
Piehowski shared the tip after the first round, and Coughlin says it helped free her up for the subsequent rounds that week.
“That’s nice of her to give even a shred of credit, but that’s unnecessary,” Piehowski laughed.
Regardless of how much credit Piehowski deserves for the putting advice, the former UVa golfer is taking advantage of her new friendships as she continues her pursuit of becoming a full-time LPGA Tour member.
“I like golf a lot more when I’m around them,” Coughlin said.
