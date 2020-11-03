Former Virginia golfer Lauren Coughlin enjoys benefits of No Laying Up sponsorship

“Golf is awesome, and I love it and I’m very thankful that I get to play golf now and I appreciate it a lot, but it’s still hard,” Coughlin said. “It can beat you down pretty easily, and it can make you feel not good a lot of the time. Going around, hanging out with them, it makes me enjoy it a lot more.”

Piehowski’s positive energy — and a putting tip generated from an interview with former PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon — helped Coughlin last week in her third-place finish.

“We were talking about how he had talked with Brad Faxon about putting, because they interviewed him one time, and how he was like, sometimes you just have to be super-athletic and be more reactive,” Coughlin said. “I was like, well, let’s just try not taking any practice strokes and just going straight up and hitting it, and I pretty much made everything that day from inside 10 feet, whereas the day before I missed almost everything.”

Piehowski shared the tip after the first round, and Coughlin says it helped free her up for the subsequent rounds that week.

“That’s nice of her to give even a shred of credit, but that’s unnecessary,” Piehowski laughed.