Former Virginia golfer Ben Kohles earns PGA Tour card for the second time

Ben Kohles is back on the PGA Tour.

The former University of Virginia golfer earned his PGA Tour card for the second time in his professional career on Sunday after finishing in the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour's 2020-21 regular season points standings. The Korn Ferry Tour's 43-event regular season wrapped up on Sunday with the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb.

Kohles had a solid season on the tour, posting 15 top-25 finishes, including two runner-up finishes, while earning $306,790 in prize money. That was good enough for a 23rd-place finish in the regular season point standings and his first PGA Tour card since playing on the tour in 2013.

"It's been a long road back, but I wouldn't have wanted it any other way," Kohles said after earning his second PGA Tour card.

Kohles, who was a three-time All-American and two-time ACC Player of the Year during his time at Virginia (2008-12), hopes that next chapter includes more success on the PGA Tour.

In his first PGA Tour season in 2013, Kohles earned one top 10 finish and finished ranked No. 148 in the FedEx Cup standings. He was unable to hang onto his PGA Tour card after his first season and has spent the past several years trying to earn it back.