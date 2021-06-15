Former Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins returning to program as graduate assistant

After a standout college career at Virginia and a three-year stint in professional basketball that took him around the world, Isaiah Wilkins is ready to transition into coaching.

That transition will begin in a familiar place.

Wilkins is joining Tony Bennett's staff at Virginia as a graduate assistant, the school announced Tuesday.

“I’m so excited to bring back a guy that’s played here,” Bennett said in a release announcing Wilkins' addition. “There’s a handful of guys that I’ve coached in our time here where I say, ‘If they want to coach, they’re going to be terrific.’ And Isaiah is one of those. He’s right up at the top of the list.”

Wilkins endeared himself to both Bennett and the Virginia fan base as a player with his tenacious defense and tireless effort on the court. He was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and was a two-time All-ACC defensive team honoree. Wilkins also ranks fifth on UVa’s career blocked shots list with 141.

During Wilkins' four seasons in Charlottesville (2015-2018), Virginia posted a 113-26 record, won two ACC regular-season championships and one ACC Tournament title and earned four NCAA Tournament berths.