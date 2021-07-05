Former Virginia center Mike Tobey helps Slovenia reach Tokyo Olympics

“I don’t care about the MVP,” Doncic said. “We won here. We’re going to the Olympics, the first time in our country. It’s amazing. I think every kid dreams about being in the Olympics. I did, too. So, here we are. We fought really, really hard and I think we deserve to be here.”

The game was tied 52-52 at halftime, and Slovenia opened the third on an 11-2 run. Lithuania eventually closed within 71-69, but a 14-0 run by Slovenia put it in control for good.

And when the last few seconds ticked away, Doncic threw his arms skyward in celebration.

“We’re making history for our country,” Doncic said. “We can just go up from here.”

Lithuania was one of four nations playing host to Olympic qualifiers that ended Sunday, all four being winner-take-all events, one team from each region making the Tokyo field.

And all four home teams, which figured to have major advantages by being at home, fell short of the Olympics. Slovenia beat Lithuania in the final, Croatia and Canada lost semifinal games — and Serbia, the reigning Olympic silver medalists, were stunned in a regional final Sunday by Italy.

“A huge disappointment," Lithuania coach Darius Maskoliunas said. “We lost at home. We expected a better result."