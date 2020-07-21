Following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, former Virginia men’s basketball player Malcolm Brogdon protested with peers in the streets of Atlanta. The Indiana Pacers guard is taking his frequent social justice and charitable efforts a step further with the creation of the Brogdon Family Foundation.
The foundation, which Brogdon announced Tuesday, was created to “positively impact the lives of children, families and communities globally through strategic investments in clean water infrastructure, education, and advocacy for the civil and human rights of all,” according to the Brogdon Family Foundation website.
When it comes to social justice efforts, the foundation’s website says Brogdon will continue working toward advancing reform in the U.S. criminal justice system.
In addition to that work, two main projects headline the creation of the foundation. One of those is the JHA Education Project, which is named after Brogdon’s grandfather, John Hurst Adams.
Adams, a former college president, was active in social justice reform. He became friends with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the two attended demonstrations together. Brogdon’s grandfather also spent time as a pastor and bishop during his impactful life.
The JHA Education Project partners with schools in the Indianapolis area to help provide educational experiences designed to help children thrive. These experiences include literacy and mentoring programs, high-impact educational experiences and infrastructure rehabilitation of basketball courts. Brogdon wants to repair existing courts and build others to give students chances to play the game he loves.
While the initiative is currently limited to the Indianapolis area, Brogdon plans on spreading the efforts across the country and eventually globally.
Hoops4Humanity represents the other main project launched by the Brogdon Family Foundation. This effort builds on Brogdon’s work with Hoops2o, which started in 2018 in partnership with the Chris Long Foundation.
Both efforts aim to bring clean water to communities.
Hoops4Humanity “supports sustainable initiatives based in schools and designed to serve an entire community,” according to the foundation’s website. Currently, these efforts will help those in Tanzania and Kenya.
The project starts by providing access to clean water before using other initiatives to create what the foundation calls an “Empowered School.” The foundation elaborates to say some schools require focus on literacy, others need help with housing and some schools need aid when it comes to basic health needs like hand washing, bathroom access and menstrual hygiene.
Brogdon’s foundation also plans on building basketball courts at select schools.
Justin Anderson, Joe Harris, De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome are among the former UVa men’s basketball players supporting the Hoops4Humanity initiative. Three WNBA players, including former UNC star Diamond DeShields, are among the women’s professional players involved with the Hoops4Humanity initiative.
Brogdon, an active community member for years, shared a quick thought on the foundation’s launch on social media.
“I’ve been working toward this day for a long time!” Brogdon said. “Since my childhood trips to Africa, I knew I was committed to helping others. I can do even more through the Brogdon Family Foundation!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.