Former Virginia basketball players set sights on big NBA seasons

“Definitely a more hands-on approach,” Brogdon said of his leadership style.

Part of that approach includes organizing team events to help players form deeper bonds and build chemistry.

“We had a few times this summer where we got the guys together. And this season, that’s something we have to continue to build on, being together, even after games, whether its having dinner, just spending quality time together, bonding. I think that’s the way you build trust, and you build culture and identity.”

Brogdon’s leadership role was further cemented Monday when he agreed to a two-year, $45 million extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The extension guarantees Brogdon nearly $90 million over the next four seasons.

Indiana opens the season on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

De’Andre Hunter, Hawks

Hunter is back in action with Atlanta after missing most of the Hawks’ deep playoff run last season following knee surgery.