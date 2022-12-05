Former Virginia assistant Mark Byington hopes to lead JMU to another upset win over Cavaliers

He’s returned to Grounds previously to coach as an assistant against Virginia once before, but never as the man in charge.

That’ll change Tuesday when third-year James Madison coach Mark Byington brings his Dukes (7-2) over the mountain to face the No. 3 Cavaliers (7-0) for an 8 p.m. tilt of in-state foes at John Paul Jones Arena.

“Seeing where that basketball program is, it’s two things,” said Byington, who earned his master’s degree in sport psychology from UVa, spent two seasons as a graduate manager for the Hoos and another as their director of basketball operations under ex-coach Pete Gillen.

“It’s one thing that I want to try to emulate how Tony Bennett has built that program there,” Byington said, “but also when you went to school there, you’re proud of all their accomplishments.”

For one night last December, though, it was Byington and JMU that scored a major triumph when the Dukes bested the Cavaliers while earning a 52-49 win over UVa in front of a purple-packed, rowdy crowd at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

That victory, Byington said, still resonates with fans of the Dukes 12 months later and is still a critical one in his pursuit of constructing the culture and atmosphere he envisions for JMU. Before Byington’s arrival from Georgia Southern, where he was the coach for seven seasons, the Dukes were 43-85 in their previous four years.

They’re 35-23 since under his watch, with the marquee win over Virginia.

“Definitely did a lot for our program,” Byington said, “and more so it brought attention to our basketball team. Whether it be our fans, our alumni, our students, but even outside of that group, we’re trying to build a program here and sometimes you’re trying to get added support and people to come help you build your program. And so, what that win did was it brought a lot of eyes to us and it brought positive attention, and probably one of the things I liked about the game the most is that I can’t tell you how many people came up to me and have told me that it was one of the best memories they’ve ever had at a sporting event.”

He said there’s no reason to bring up the result of last year’s meeting up with his team ahead of Tuesday’s bout, because, “it’s going to be a tough environment and an extremely tough opponent, so I’m not going to add anything else to our guys.”

These Dukes have no problem putting the ball in the basket. Their 93.3 points per game are the most in all of Division I, and they have four players Takal Molson, Terrence Edwards, Vado Morse and Mezie Offurum averaging double-figure scoring marks.

Molson’s game-winning 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in the previous encounter between JMU and UVa provided the Dukes their stunning victory.

Bennett is unlikely to address last year’s loss with his Cavaliers, too. This past Saturday after UVa earned its seventh-consecutive victory to begin this season — a 62-57 decision over Florida State — Bennett said he wasn’t worried about the buzzer-beating victory the Seminoles earned over the Hoos last February.

“The message was, ‘Walk in the right way today,’” Bennett said, “with our way and how we have to play. Excuses or distractions, injuries, sickness and we had some guys banged up — you could see that — or being tired, those are distractions. Rankings or, ‘Oh they beat us last year, we’ve got to get revenge,’ none of that stuff matters. What matters is how you practice and then you step onto the court and all the other stuff is fluff. It’s what you do between the lines.”

About UVa, Byington said: “I don’t know if anybody in the country is playing better than them right now,” and that, “I think they have a team that can win a national championship.”

He said he’s impressed with the improvements made by guards Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin as well as forward Jayden Gardner.

Beekman is tied for the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the ACC. Franklin racked up 26 points in UVa’s win over Baylor last month, and Gardner is averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Gardner has scored in double figures in each of the last four games.

“This is the third year in a row we’ll have went against Gardner,” Byington said. “We went against him with East Carolina and to see his transformation — not only in his game, but in his body — he’s gotten better.

“So, they’re not the same version that we faced last year,” Byington said. “Those guys have gotten a lot better and even last year toward the end of the year, they were really good. I think people might’ve written them off, but if you watched them during the last month of the season last year, that was a great basketball team.”

Through the first month of this season, Byington said, he’s still figuring out some components of his team since the Dukes have dealt with a few different injuries, but that at the same time he’s learned his transfers — Offurum (Mount St. Mary’s) and guard Noah Freidel (South Dakota State) — have adjusted well and fit in seamlessly with veterans Molson, Morse, Edwards, forwards Julien Wooden and Justin Amadi, who have spent multiple seasons playing for Byington.

“One thing we’ve done really well is we’ve played really hard and we’ve been unselfish,” he said, “and those things aren’t always givens. So, we’ve competed on the defensive end and we’ve done a pretty good job there. But, on the offensive end we haven’t done anything extravagant except for our guys being willing to make plays for their teammates.”

Said Bennett: “We’ve got to get as ready as we can and prepare for a heck of a JMU team. They can score. They’re good and they took it to us last year, and we’re going to have to be ready.”

As for Byington’s fond memories of Charlottesville and what he learned from Gillen, who now works as a television analyst covering the sport for CBS, it’s mostly how Gillen managed to get embrace the joy and fun coaching can offer.

Byington said he does not forget that.

“It could be a basketball thing,” Byington said, “but it’s something else that keeps me going more than anything else. It’s to find the humor in life, and this job is as stressed out as about as any job that you could have in the country, but [Gillen] always made other people laugh and so if I had a first thought about him, it’s how he found humor and enjoyment even in difficult situations.”

Note: UVa remained at No. 3 in this week’s AP Top 25 behind No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas. Purdue and Connecticut round out the top five.