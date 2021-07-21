Former UVa star Mamadi Diakite caps first professional season with NBA championship

Virginia would go on to win that game en route to capturing the first national championship in program history. Diakite finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks the Wahoos' win over Texas Tech in the national championship game.

After contemplating turning pro after Virginia's national championship season, Diakite returned for his senior year. He thrived in a more prominent role for the Cavaliers, averaging a career-high 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while earning All-ACC second-team honors.

Despite a strong senior season, Diakite was not chosen in the NBA Draft, leaving him to explore his professional playing options.

Diakite found a home with the Bucks in November, signing a two-way contract with the franchise. After signing with Milwaukee, Diakite joined the Lakeland Magic for the NBA G League season, which was being played a bubble environment in Orlando. The former Cavalier thrived in the bubble, averaging 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.1 assists per game for Lakeland, earning him spots on the All G League first team, all-rookie team and all-defensive team.

Diakite's success in the G League led to a call-up by the Bucks' main roster in early March. Lakeland went on to win the G League championship, giving Diakite his third team title and his first as a pro.