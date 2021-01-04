Former UVa quarterback and NFL veteran Matt Schaub to retire

The Atlanta Falcons’ season came to a close Sunday with a 44-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The end of the year also means the end of Matt Schaub’s NFL career. Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters Monday that Schaub will retire.

Schaub’s NFL career concludes after 16 seasons. The former Virginia star was drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the NFL Draft and served as the team’s backup for three seasons.

He joined the Texans in 2007, spending several seasons as Houston’s primary quarterback option. Schaub's best season came in 2009, when he completed 67.9% of his passes for 4,770 yards and 29 touchdowns. He averaged 8.2 yards per pass attempt that season.

Recently, Schaub has served as a backup for Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan. Schaub did start one game last season, throwing for 460 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Schaub played well in relief, completing 39 of his 52 passes.

In his career, Schaub passed for 25,467 yards and 136 touchdowns. He also threw 91 career interceptions.