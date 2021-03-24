Former UVa players participate in 2021 Pro Day in front of 22 NFL scouts

“I think the tight end position is being more utilizing nowadays,” Poljan said. “We’re really seeing first-hand, people are being so creative now with what they’re doing now with a person 6-5, 6-6, 6-7."

Dubois lost out on a Pro Day opportunity last spring due to COVID-19. Despite ripping down 75 receptions for 1,062 yards and six touchdowns as a senior in 2019, questions lingered about his speed. As a result of that and a loaded wide receiver draft class, Dubois went undrafted. The pandemic made finding a roster spot even tougher for undrafted free agent prospects, and Dubois never received a chance with an NFL squad.

“It’s been a battle,” Dubois said. “Being able to go a whole year without a Pro Day and being able to watch the full NFL season without me getting a shot … it was hard.”

A UVa spokesperson said Dubois’ top 40-yard dash times came in from 4.69-4.87 seconds. That’s on the slow end for potential NFL receivers.

Dubois’ best attribute is certainly his hands. He was the only FBS receiver in the 2020 draft class with 100 or more targets without a drop, according to Pro Football Focus. He produced at an elite level as a senior and is hopeful for an invite to an NFL training camp.