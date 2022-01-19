Former UVa lineman Jackson Matteo named Woodberry Forest football coach

Jackson Matteo was the unquestioned leader of the offensive line during his senior season at the University of Virginia. After joining the program as a recruited walk-on, he eventually earned a scholarship, became a team captain and started 24 straight games for the Hoos.

That commitment and dedication should serve him well in his new role as the head football coach at Woodberry Forest. Matteo takes the reins from Scott Braswell, who recently announced his retirement.

The school administration announced the hire Wednesday morning after an extensive coaching search from headmaster Byron Hulsey and athletic director Matt Blundin.

“I think taking over any program, and having the trust of the leaders of the school is a big deal to me, especially at a school like Woodberry,” Matteo said. “It kind of put an exclamation point on [the job] because it’s such a special place and a special school. It means a lot to me and I don’t take it lightly. I really think I understand how special an opportunity this is.”

Matteo joined the Tigers football program last August following a stint as a graduate assistant at UVa under former coach Bronco Mendenhall. He currently serves as a learning specialist in the academic development center at Woodberry Forest. Matteo coached the offensive line for the Tigers football team last season and learned a lot from Braswell and Blundin.

“Scott Braswell has been just instrumental in getting me here and then mentoring me through my first fall,” Matteo said. “There’s so much that is so different from the college coaching experience to the high school coaching experience and both have been incredible mentors. What a better situation to have a UVa legend and the nicest guy ever in Blundin, and the fiercest competitor and coach in Braswell. It couldn’t have been a better situation for me.”

After his playing career concluded, Matteo joined Mendenhall’s staff as a graduate assistant. He worked with the defensive backs in 2017 and transitioned back to his roots and helped with the offensive line in 2018 and 2019.

During that time, Matteo helped UVa earn three straight bowl game berths and was a part of the Cavaliers' run to the ACC Coastal Division title in 2019.

Matteo credits Mendenhall for preparing him for the opportunity to become a head coach.

“As I go through life, I’m finding that playing college athletics prepares you for what life is going to throw at you as a young adult,” he said. “Especially playing for, and coaching with Bronco Mendenhall. It will simultaneously make you question why you’re doing things. The challenges that he gives you as a mentor and coach makes certain aspects of your life easier. When you sign up to play and coach [with Mendenhall], he’s looking at the future you. For me, it’s been absolutely instrumental.”

Over the past month or so, Matteo has talked with several of his former coaches, including Mendenhall, to pick their brains on what it is takes to run a program.

“I’m a transformational coach and I believe in developing relationships with players that I mentor,” Matteo said. “Being coached by me will be challenging, and it will be rewarding. The players will know how I feel about them and they will know I’m thinking about the 30-year old version of these student-athletes.”

Woodberry Forest players are thrilled that Matteo will be their head coach.

“As soon as Coach Braswell told us he was retiring, I knew what I wanted all along,” said Tigers wide receiver Landon Ellis. “I feel like everyone else in the room felt the same way at that moment. Matteo really cares about us as more than just players. He’s interested in our best interests and takes the time out of his day to help us better ourselves already. He’s a rare type of coach and I’m happy he’ll lead the charge for my senior year.”

Woodberry quarterback Harley Shuford agreed.

“I’m so excited,” he said. “Throughout this whole process, the players have been rooting for him. He shows so much passion for the game and I think his energy and love for it will take us far as a program. Although he doesn’t coach me specifically, he has inspired me to become a better player and put in the work. Overall, so excited about next season.”

Matteo said one of the most important aspects for him is building the trust with his players and the school by developing a leadership council.

“Coach Scott Braswell has already built the foundation, now it’s time to build the house,” Matteo said. "I’m going to collaborate with the leaders on this team and help them develop and support the pillars of the program. Slowly making these incremental changes to come up with customized strength and development. The standard is the standard and it integrated in everything we do.”

Blundin believes Matteo is a perfect fit at Woodberry.

“Jackson is a tremendous leader who has had a rich football experience,” Blundin said in a written statement. “He has already demonstrated his ability as a transformative coach on our campus. He sustains an infectious energy and dedicates every interaction toward developing young men of character.”

Matteo can’t wait to get started.

“The [players] have been super welcoming and extremely opportunistic,” Matteo said. “Already knowing them has been huge. The continuity is extremely important and I think it’s going to be a huge competitive advantage and a huge jump start to building this. They seam eager to work and learn.”

