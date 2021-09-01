Former UVa golfer Brittany Altomare ready for second Solheim Cup

Altomare comes into the weekend with Solheim Cup experience, having represented the U.S. in the 2019 match-play event, which Europe won by a point in Scotland. Altomare went 2-1-1 that week.

“Brittany proved that she’s the ultimate team player in 2019 and really came through for us at Gleneagles,” Hurst told LPGA.com.

This year’s event starts Saturday, and it will be held at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

“It’s just such an honor to represent your country, and I’ve had that experience in Scotland and now I get to do it on home soil, which I can only imagine is like 100 times better, so I’m really excited,” Altomare said.

The three-day competition features four foursome (alternate shot) matches and four fourball (better ball) matches on both Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, every player for each side competes in a singles match.

Each match victory gives a team a point, with a total of 28 points available. Half points are awarded for tied matches. For Team Europe, 14 points or more retains the Solheim Cup. For Altomare and the U.S. side, they need at least 14.5 points to end this week victorious.