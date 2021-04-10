Former UVa basketball players Casey Morsell and Justin McKoy transferring to ACC foes

As for McKoy, the North Carolina native opted to play closer to home. The energetic forward played in 33 games for Virginia, starting in four contests last season. He averaged 9.6 minutes and 2.5 points per game in his two seasons with Tony Bennett’s team.

Despite limited on-court production, players and coaches raved about his work ethic. McKoy was considered a likely candidate to see an increased role for UVa in 2021-22.

McKoy joins the Tar Heels as they embark on a new chapter of their storied history. Longtime head coach Roy Williams retired on April 1. UNC named Davis, a former Tar Heel and assistant coach, the new head coach. Davis offered McKoy a scholarship, and the former UVa player accepted.

While UVa lost Morsell and McKoy to ACC foes, it recently added Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin. The shooting guard announced his intention to join UVa as a transfer after a pair of productive seasons with the Hoosiers. The Cavaliers have four scholarship spots remaining, and they’re in the mix for a few additional transfers.

East Carolina forward Jayden Gardner, who averaged 18 points and 8.7 rebounds per game across three seasons with the Pirates, plans to transfer. Gardner expects to announce his transfer decision Monday, and UVa is one of the final five schools in the running to land Gardner.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who spent one season with Virginia, is the third UVa player expected to transfer this offseason. The wing has yet to announce his transfer destination.

