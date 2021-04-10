Former UVa basketball players Casey Morsell and Justin McKoy transferring to ACC foes

Casey Morsell and Justin McKoy decided to leave Virginia, but the two men’s basketball players won’t be exiting the ACC.
Morsell, a shooting guard who played two seasons for Virginia, announced Friday that he’ll join N.C. State. Justin McKoy, who also played two years for UVa, shared Saturday that he’ll join North Carolina and new head coach Hubert Davis. Both players have three years of eligibility remaining.
Morsell is a former top-100 recruit who played in 53 games over his two seasons with the Wahoos. He played 18.8 minutes per game and averaged 4.4 points per contest. The guard’s biggest contributions came on the defensive end, where he was one of Virginia’s top perimeter defenders.
Offensively, Morsell improved his jump shot in his second season, but still struggled with scoring. He shot just 26.3% from beyond the 3-point line during the 2020-21 season.
He joins a North Carolina State team that handed UVa one of its four ACC losses last season. The Wolfpack typically rely on strong guard play, especially on the defensive end, to pick up victories.
Kevin Keatts has led N.C. State to the postseason three times as the head coach, but only NCAA Tournament appearance, which came in 2018. The Wolfpack played in the NIT in 2019 and 2021. Morsell hopes to bring some of UVa’s winning ways to Raleigh.
As for McKoy, the North Carolina native opted to play closer to home. The energetic forward played in 33 games for Virginia, starting in four contests last season. He averaged 9.6 minutes and 2.5 points per game in his two seasons with Tony Bennett’s team.
Despite limited on-court production, players and coaches raved about his work ethic. McKoy was considered a likely candidate to see an increased role for UVa in 2021-22.
McKoy joins the Tar Heels as they embark on a new chapter of their storied history. Longtime head coach Roy Williams retired on April 1. UNC named Davis, a former Tar Heel and assistant coach, the new head coach. Davis offered McKoy a scholarship, and the former UVa player accepted.
While UVa lost Morsell and McKoy to ACC foes, it recently added Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin. The shooting guard announced his intention to join UVa as a transfer after a pair of productive seasons with the Hoosiers. The Cavaliers have four scholarship spots remaining, and they’re in the mix for a few additional transfers.
East Carolina forward Jayden Gardner, who averaged 18 points and 8.7 rebounds per game across three seasons with the Pirates, plans to transfer. Gardner expects to announce his transfer decision Monday, and UVa is one of the final five schools in the running to land Gardner.
Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who spent one season with Virginia, is the third UVa player expected to transfer this offseason. The wing has yet to announce his transfer destination.