Former STAB star Aaron Stinnie will start for Buccaneers on Sunday against Saints

Aaron Stinnie will get one of the biggest opportunities of his NFL career this upcoming weekend.

The former St. Anne's-Belfield and James Madison University star will start at right guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night when they face the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, head coach Bruce Arians said Monday.

Stinnie takes over the starting right guard role for Tampa Bay after Alexa Cappa fractured his right ankle in Saturday's playoff win over the Washington Football Team.

Stinnie has played in six games this season for Tampa Bay and saw action in the team's final four regular season games. According to Pro Football Focus, Stinnie has played in 30 offensive snaps for the Buccaneers this season and has not given up a sack or committed a penalty. He was inactive for Tampa Bay's playoff win over Washington on Saturday night.

Now he will be tasked with helping protect Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who passed for 381 yards and two touchdowns against Washington.

Arians is confident that Stinnie will perform well in a critical spot for Tampa Bay on Sunday.

"He's more than ready to play," Arians said of Stinnie on Monday.