FORK UNION — During his legendary coaching career at St. Anne’s-Belfield, before his team would take the field, John Blake would challenge his team to seize the opportunities in front of them.

After 25 years, Blake is heading his own advice and accepting a new challenge as the athletic director at Fork Union Military Academy.

“Before every football game I coached in the last 25 years, I would always mention opportunities for those teams,” Blake said. “I would always tell them that they only had so many opportunities to play, but if they did their best, they would create more opportunities. Well, it seems like this has happened for me. It seems like all the time I’ve been involved in athletics has just been the path to get me to this opportunity.”

Blake has put together one of the most decorated coaching careers in Central Virginia history. He amassed 175 victories and four state championships as a football coach at STAB. He also guided Western Albemarle’s lacrosse program to a pair of state titles and served as an assistant boys basketball coach throughout his career.

Last spring, he stepped down as STAB football coach. That time away allowed him to focus on new goals, which helped lead to his new role as FUMA athletic director.

“Since I stepped down as the football coach at STAB a year ago, I realized that I missed being in the middle of high school athletics,” said Blake, who began his new job on Monday. “Taking the year off has, in many ways, re-energized me and I am just so excited for this opportunity. I used to talk to my teams about opportunities before each game and I feel like I’m in their shoes now, wide-eyed and ready to go.”

Blake credits his success to the great leaders he’s had the privilege to work with throughout his career, including Virginia High School League executive director Dr. Billy Haun, Lacrosse Hall of Fame Coach Mary Blake, Bob Rimmer, George Day, Darren Maynard, Skip Hudgins and athletic directors Brenda Langden, Joe Bingler, Jamie Brown and Doug Tarring. Learning from those colleagues and mentors has helped prepare Blake for his new opportunity.

“I have been involved with coaching young men for my entire adult life,” Blake said. “I have always admired Fork Union Military Academy for the success they have had with young men. Many people think of a military academy, and they have ancient thoughts when the reality of it is this place knows how to do with boys. From the ‘One Subject Plan’, the post-graduate programs, to the discipline and accountability that cadets live each day that make the place incredible. Yes, I will tell everyone who has boys to at least check it out. It could be the right place for your son.”

Blake said his role as a high school football coach has helped prepare him for his new role as athletic director at Fork Union.

“When I spoke with the administration at FUMA, we talked about the many roles I have had at STAB and the fact that despite not being in athletic administration, I have experience in many of the day-to-day expectations of the job,” he said. “I know enough about the job of an AD to realize I have a lot to learn, but also have the confidence that I’m up for the challenge.”

The key to a strong athletic department, just like in coaching, is to have a strong supporting cast. Blake plans to utilize that philosophy at FUMA.

“I told someone the other day that I’m going into this just like I have with every head coaching job I’ve had,” Blake said. “I plan to build a great team. I look at the athletic program as a team, with a lot of positions and it’s my job to put together the best group possible. Great programs have great people involved and my plan is to get as many great people involved as possible. There are some great people at FUMA currently and it is my hope to get as many of those folks to either stay involved or get back involved. It’s also important to get some new people involved too.”

The decision to leave STAB for FUMA, a Virginia Prep League rival of the Saints, came with some mixed emotions.

“When I was at Albemarle in the 1980s, the idea of going to Western Albemarle to coach was a bit odd,” Blake said. “When I was at Western, I could argue that there was no bigger rival in lacrosse than STAB and I think some people still think I was crazy for making the move. Honestly, this move seems a bit mild on the rivalry scale. With that said, my plan is to do my best to move FUMA forward and be competitive in every sport.”

With his boots firmly planted at Fork Union, Blake is excited about this new chapter in his career.

“My vision for the Blue Devils athletic program is to make every team the best it can be,” he said. “That sounds kind of bland, and yet extreme, but I have high expectations. Bottom line is I will try to build it just like all the other teams I have built, but surrounding myself with the best coaches possible. Coaches matter and I will be looking for either the best, or those who want to be the best.”