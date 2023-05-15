While narrowing his choices of potential destinations, Sam Westfall said he kept the same priority during a three-week exploration of the transfer portal.

“The situation was very important,” Westfall, who committed to Virginia on Sunday evening, said Monday.

“I wanted to be in a spot where I was needed as much as I was wanted,” he continued.

This season will be the cornerback’s sixth in college football. He began his career at Mesa Community College (Ariz.) in 2018 and spent the last four seasons with SMU, becoming a starter for the Mustangs this past fall.

He tallied 15 tackles and three pass breakups in his final go-around at SMU, and the 5-foot-10, 188-pound graduate transfer said he desired to play for a program that would help him build off of his strong senior campaign and better his chances for the NFL.

“I wasn’t trying to go anywhere to be depth in the roster,” Westfall said. “I wanted to be able to have a big role.”

Westfall said other Power Five schools reached out, but none of those teams had a plan or an opportunity that he sensed fit him like Virginia’s did. The Cavaliers beat out a final group for Westfall that also included Utah State and Coastal Carolina — two Group of Five schools with coaching staffs he said he had previous connections to.

UVa defensive backs coach Curome Cox and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski were Westfall’s lead recruiters ever since he entered the transfer portal on April 21, he said. And because they aided former Hoos cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress in maturing into All-ACC selections this past fall, Westfall said he thought he could improve as well under Cox and Rudzinski.

“That was a big deal for me,” Westfall said, “and the way the talked ball and think about football, I think it’s a great fit for my development.”

It also mattered that Johnson and Cypress leave behind a void, considering Westfall wants a chance to start. Johnson is now with the New Orleans Saints and Cypress departed for Florida State.

Westfall will compete with Iowa State transfer Tayvonn Kyle, who was with the Cavaliers during spring practice, as well as Clemson transfer Malcolm Greene, who committed to UVa earlier this month. Other cornerbacks on the roster include Elijah Gaines, Dave Herard and William Simpkins, but from that bunch of six, no one started more games than Westfall this past season.

“And I think that was a priority for the coaches as well,” Westfall said, “to bring in some older guys, especially in the back end to solidify the defense with guys that have seen snaps and been in the fire.”

Westfall said he’s been tested plenty to believe his skills will convert well enough from SMU to UVa and from the American Athletic Conference to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Over the past four years in practice with the Mustangs, Westfall went through drills against current NFL wide receivers James Proche, Reggie Roberson, Danny Gray and Rashee Rice. In AAC games this past season, Westfall’s competition included recent NFL Draft picks Tank Dell and Tre Tucker.

“I think all that experience I’ve had from spring ball to practices every day in the fall and games, it isn’t much of a jump talent wise,” Westfall said. “And my athleticism has translated every place I’ve gone to, so I don’t feel like it’s that big of a jump aside from the stage you play on.

“But I’ve played in big games, too, like at Maryland,” he said, “like we’re going to play this year at UVa. We played TCU my whole career and some other big schools and big games, so I don’t think it’ll be that big of a difference.”

Westfall can play traditional cornerback and has played a little bit of safety earlier on in his career, but right now is “more the prototypical NFL nickel [cornerback] in today’s game, so that was a big part of my decision in order to show my versatility.”

He said as he learned how Rudzinski and Cox run the Cavaliers’ defense, he sensed more and more the Hoos were genuinely interested.

“They were 100 percent full, I think, on their official visits for transfers, especially with defensive backs,” Westfall said, “so it’s not like they bring in just anybody and I would be a second option in this recruiting process. That was important for me to have a big role in the defense and show my versatility in the defense, because they base out of nickel and there are a lot of opportunities in this defense to thrive.”

He said his style is that of an aggressive corner, and that his strengths are finishing well on the ball and running with fast receivers.

When Westfall visited UVa, he said, his hosts were senior safeties Coen King and Antonio Clary, who provided insight about the team.

“The whole defense is full of veterans, and that was a big thing for me, too,” Westfall said. “I think that Virginia is poised for a special season with the way our schedule is set up this year and especially with a veteran defense coming back and adding some new offensive pieces as well.”

Westfall said he will arrive in Charlottesville within a few weeks to start the last leg of his collegiate voyage. After attending Dixie High School in St. George, Utah, he was an all-conference selection at the junior college level in Arizona before getting to SMU.

“I always thought that I would’ve stayed over on the west coast and in the Pac-12 area,” he said, “but I keep going more toward the south and more out east. … But I think that my journey allows me to have a big chip on my shoulder as well to just prove that I deserve to be on a certain stage and that my talent level will allow me to be on that type of stage.”