Former Miller star Clarence Rupert savoring NCAA Tournament experience with Saint Peter's

It wasn't long ago that Clarence Rupert was helping the Miller School boys basketball team achieve success in the VISAA Division II ranks.

Now he is part of one of the biggest stories of March Madness.

On Thursday, Rupert had six points and four rebounds to help No. 15 seed Saint Peters upset No. 2 seed Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament's East Region in Indianapolis. Rupert, who is a freshman at Saint Peters, started the game for the Peacocks and went 3-for-5 from the field in 19 minutes of action.

"As a freshman and a starter, this experience is crazy," Rupert said in a text message to The Daily Progress. "So many kids dream of being in my position. I'm just blessed I'm here."

Rupert has been a steady contributor for Saint Peters (20-11) throughout his freshman season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field. He has scored in double figures twice this season, including a career-high 13 points against Manhattan on Jan. 28.

He has been in the starting lineup for the Peacocks in their past four games, including Thursday's win over Kentucky. Rupert received plenty of congratulatory messages after beating the Wildcats, including ones from Miller head coach Jack Meriwether and assistant coach Colby Summers. Those messages meant a lot to Rupert, who grew into a Division I college prospect under Meriwether and Summers at Miller.

"Coach Jack and Coach Colby were blowing up my phone with excitement," Rupert said. "They are my family off the court."

Rupert also is appreciative of the strong support he receives from Miller athletic director James Braxton and his wife, Natasha.

"The Braxtons will forever be my family," Rupert said. "The love they show is one of a kind."

That support from Central Virginia will be on full display Saturday night as Rupert and Saint Peter's eye a spot in the Sweet 16. The Peacocks will take on Murray State (31-2) at 7:45 p.m. in Indianapolis. The game will air on CBS. Rupert is enjoying his first NCAA Tournament experience, and he hopes will continue into the Sweet 16.

"It's everything and more," Rupert said. "So many people doubted us. We're just going to let them keep talking."