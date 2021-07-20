Former Miller School teammates take the next step into professional baseball

Miller Coach Billy Wagner has fond memories of that 2017 state championship team.

Morris was in his second season with the program after transferring from St. Anne’s-Belfield. Murray and Wagner had breakout campaigns and the addition of Hackenberg at catcher seemed to light a fire under the Mavericks.

“It became really easy to not have to coach,” Wagner said. “The pieces just came together. Tanner started to mature. The missing piece was Adam Hackenberg, a bona fide catcher to handle your pitching staff. You put him back there and there was no running game in high school ball. The best thing I did was not coach.”

Wagner said the turning point in the 2017 season came during a tournament in South Carolina. With the offense sputtering, one of Wagner's coaching friends suggested he change up his lineup, moving Hackenberg to the two-hole, just ahead of Will Wagner and Murray.

The rest, as they say, was history.

“That ended up being a nightmare [for teams],” Wagner said. “They just ended up taking off. They were easy to coach. The talent there was evident. My job was trying not to screw that up and let the guys play.”

Their intangibles also were off the charts.