Former Louisa star Kerry Wynn at peace with decision to retire from NFL

Wynn says he is thankful for the opportunities that professional football provided him and his family.

“Playing in the National Football League was a blessing and something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he said. “It wasn’t easy getting to that level. I sacrificed so much to have a chance, so every day that I walked in to the facility, I never took it for granted. Every time I stepped on that field, I got on a knee and thanked God.”

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end was just the second player from Louisa County to play in the NFL. In 1991, Wynn’s uncle, James Smith, was drafted in the 11th round by the Houston Oilers.

“To be able to represent Louisa County was something special to me,” Wynn said. “Through the grace of God, I was able to play everywhere, from London to Seattle, but I never felt alone. It was such a good feeling to go to my locker after a game and pick up my phone, only to see text messages from my friends and family from Louisa County telling me ‘good game’ and that they were proud of me.”

Wynn credits a great family support system — including his mother Cheryl, his grandmother Lillie and sister Cheri — for helping him through the journey.