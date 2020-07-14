Former Louisa star Brandon Smith vies for starting linebacker spot at Penn State in unusual times

There are certain positions that are synonymous with college football programs.
Whether it’s quarterback at Southern California, running back at Alabama, or defensive back at LSU, players in those positions carry a weight of expectation.
Penn State is known as Linebacker U. The program has had more than 60 linebackers selected in the NFL Draft, including Jack Ham, LaVar Arrington and Paul Posluszny.
Former Louisa County standout Brandon Smith hopes to continue that linebacking lineage as he enters his sophomore season in State College. The former five-star recruit is projected to start at outside linebacker for the Nittany Lions.
“For me, that’s kind of what I expect of myself and the level that I hold myself to,” Smith said. “From what I eat, to how I work out and my mindset of the game, I’ve basically tried to prepare myself to be a starter the best way that I possibly can.
“For that to be something that is projected out there, it’s a blessing, because that’s something that’s going to give me the opportunity to show what I’m able to do. I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing, working hard, in order to not only solidify that spot, but to play that position at an exceptional rate.”
Smith recently received some high praise from Arrington on social media. The former All-Pro linebacker tweeted “Brandon Smith can not only play like me, but shows possibly even greater ability than me. This year will be scary. This defense as NEXT LEVEL STARS ALL OVER THE PLACE!”
Smith was humbled by the praise.
“We hit each other up every once in a while,” Smith said. “Obviously everybody sees the posts that he made online and I’m appreciative of those shout outs. It also gives me the added motivation to continue to do what I’ve been doing and extending what I’ve been doing, not only because of the potential that I see in myself, but the potential that others see in me.”
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker showed some of that potential in 2019 as he played quality snaps for Coach James Franklin’s team, which finished the season with an 11-2 record and a No. 9 ranking in the Associated Press poll. Smith saw action in all 13 games as a true freshman, posting 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry as a backup linebacker and special teams performer.
He started the season as the backup Will linebacker last fall before moving to the Sam linebacker early in the season to learn under Cam Brown, who went on to be a sixth-round pick of the New York Giants in this 2020 NFL Draft.
Smith said he learned a lot from Brown’s tutelage.
“I’ve learned a lot more about myself and I’ve gained more knowledge as far as my football IQ,” Smith said. “I really just paid attention to the way he did things and his tendencies and the pre-snap movements he would make. Just learning from that and basically picking up the good things that he does and using them in my game and it really helps me become a better football player altogether and increases my IQ of the game.”
Playing both outside linebacker positions was helpful for Smith, but he feels more at home in his current position at the Sam spot.
“It’s a little bit of the same mindset," Smith said, "but the position I’m in now is more of a hybrid position where you’re out in coverage and space instead of being in the box.”
His development was hampered in March, when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of spring practice. The 2018 Central Virginia Defensive Player of the Year continued to work out on his own and with teammates, while also maintaining social distancing standards, to try and remain sharp.
Smith returned to Happy Valley in June and was one of the first players back on the Penn State campus. While the regimen was not ideal, the coaches and players did their part to stay productive. They spaced out individual workouts and weightlifting, alternating every other day.
“We’re still not legally able to go through plays until camp time,” Smith said. “We’ve basically just been doing conditioning and stuff like that. If we want to do any type of field work, it’s basically just player-run. We get together, like we have three linebackers in my group, including myself, and we just go and hit the JUGS machine or just do work on certain drops or certain steps.”
Workouts during a pandemic are definitely unique.
“The biggest adjustment was not being able to see everybody that we usually lift with, in terms of the mass numbers that we normally lift with,” Smith said. “As well as wearing masks and not being able to walk around in certain areas of the building that we usually are able to. That was really the biggest adjustment for us.”
COVID-19 isn't just affecting how football teams practice any more. With fall fast approaching, the pandemic is beginning to alter the 2020 college football schedule. Last week, the Big Ten announced that it would play only conference games during the 2020 college football season due to growing concerns with COVID-19. Penn State was scheduled to play at Virginia Tech on Sept. 12 as part of a home-and-home series.
Though Smith will not be able to play a game in his home state this season, he understood the rationale behind the Big Ten's decision and supports it.
“For me, my safety weighs more than any other game,” he said. “So, I’m not personally tripping about not being able to go back home and play. Everybody that I know, that has me in their best interest, is going to make it to a game, whether it’s in Ohio, Pennsylvania, or wherever. As far as me coming back to Virginia and playing, and having massive amounts of people in my corner, that’s just going to happen regardless. That’s just how my family and my support group is.”
Franklin addressed the team last week and echoed a similar message
“He already knows that we have the understanding that our health is over top of the game of football,” Smith said. “We just have to play it by ear still, because [COVID-19] is still evolving, still going around and everything is changing daily. We just have to go about doing what we need to do, continue to work hard daily to prepare ourselves if we’re able to play those conference games.”
That preparation has included studying film and evaluating not only his play, but that of the entire defensive unit, in order to improve collectively.
“I just want us to not make the same mistakes that we did as a defense last year,” Smith said. “I noticed the mistakes that we make and I’ve seen the [results] of them. It even cost us a few games, so just looking back at it and knowing what could’ve been done. Knowing those things that we need to do and being able to have the self-discipline to fix those things and be better and possibly get to the national championship game.”
