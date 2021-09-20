Former Louisa County star Brandon Smith named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Former Louisa County linebacker Brandon Smith was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after his stellar performance in Penn State’s 28-20 win over Auburn on Saturday night in State College, Pa.

Smith, who is a junior linebacker for the Nittany Lions, finished with a career-high 10 tackles, including seven in the first half, against Tigers. Three of his 10 tackles held Auburn to one yard or less. Smith’s previous career high for tackles in a game was eight. Smith also had a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry to help Penn State earn its first regular season win over a Southeastern Conference team since 1990.

The Defensive Player of the Week honor is the first of Smith’s career at Penn State. He is the first Penn State defender to earn the honor since since Robert Windsor on Nov. 12, 2018.

Saturday’s performance continued a strong start to the season for Smith, who leads Penn State with 25 tackles, including 15 solo stops, through three games. He also has two tackles for loss on the season. Smith is the first Penn State player with 25 tackles through the first three games of the season since Mike Hull recorded 31 tackles in 2014. Smith’s 25 tackles rank fifth in the Big Ten, and 49th in the country. He is sixth in the Big Ten, and 41st in the nation, in solo tackles.

Thanks in part to Smith’s performance, Penn State is off to a 3-0 start and is ranked No. 6 in this week’s AP poll, the team’s highest ranking since 2019. Two of the team’s three wins have come against ranked teams. Smith and the Nittany Lions return to action on Saturday at home against Villanova. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Big Ten Network.