Former coach thinks RB Cody Brown found a good fit at Virginia

There’s a lengthy tradition of superb running backs at Parkview High in Lilburn, Ga.

Cody Brown was the latest in line, and ninth-year Panthers coach Eric Godfree said Brown possesses a distinct trait that should allow him to succeed at his next stop in college.

Earlier this week, Brown announced his decision to transfer from Miami, where he spent his freshman season this past fall, to Virginia.

He’ll be eligible right away for the Cavaliers, who have a need at the running back position.

“He has tremendous balance in his lower half and he does such a great job with it,” Godfree said Friday. “He stays square with the balance he has and then as soon as he gets to the next level, he can finish his runs. I think that’s what’s really unique about him is how many long runs he did have and did finish.

“It’s something that might look like he’ll be tackled for a 2-yard gain,” Godfree continued, “and then because of the great balance in his lower half, he turns it into a 20-, 30-, 40-yard and sometimes longer touchdown run.”

At Parkview, Brown racked up 5,221 career rushing yards and tallied three straight seasons of 1,500 yards on the ground or more to become the next great running back for a prep program that produced Chris Carson, who currently is with the Seattle Seahawks and formerly starred for Oklahoma State, in addition to past Auburn standout Brad Lester as well as Brett Millican, who played at Georgia and in the NFL, too.

“Then, Cody has stamina,” Godfree said. “He’s one of those punishing backs and because he’s so hard to bring down, by the third and fourth quarter he’s better than he was in the first or second because guys get tired of trying to hit him and tackle him. He’s breaking tackles and he’s a good, tough runner in that manner.”

Godfree said he thinks the move from Miami to UVa is a smart one for Brown, who Godfree said had a 4.0 GPA in high school also. Brown, a consensus four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries while contributing immediately for the Hurricanes last season, but Godfree said he senses UVa might be a better place for his former running back.

“Just from what I hear about the school at Virginia, the town of Charlottesville and [UVa coach Tony] Elliott and the football at Virginia,” Godfree said, “it seems to fit Cody really well. Cody is a very well-rounded kid himself and I think getting into a different atmosphere and on a different campus, I think it really just fits who he is. All those good qualities there are going to strengthen him even more and he’s going to really thrive being surrounded by so many other good students with good purpose.”

Out of high school, Brown had offers from other major programs such as Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee before inking with Miami.

Brown, according to Godfree, will have no issues adjusting to and learning the Cavaliers’ offense, which is going to be more balanced under Elliott and first-year offensive coordinator Des Kitchings.

“He’ll put the time in and the work in and the film and extra time, and he’ll ask the right questions,” Godfree said. “… And he can relate to so many people and not just athletes. Everybody he runs into, he seems to impact in a positive way and that’s the way his whole high school career was here. He was never arrogant about it and a friend to all.”

